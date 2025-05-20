Facts-Based News for Christians | WORLD
The Sift / May 20, 2025

New Jersey congresswoman charged for ICE facility scuffle

Young adults in England, Wales turn to faith, report says
DOJ probes whether Chicago mayor discriminated for race
SCOTUS allows end of immigration program for Venezuelans
Backholm | Is Donald Trump still pro-life?
Hawley | SCOTUS and nationwide injunctions
Carrington | The political meaning of the Nicene Creed
TECHNOLOGY | Federal judge says Apple ignored a court order

Legal Docket: The limits of judicial power

The Supreme Court tackles universal injunctions in case tied to birthright citizenship

Legal Docket: The limits of judicial power
POLITICS | Trump sues over Colorado immigration policies

MOVIE | An homage to the bygone cowboy genre with a modern twist

William Fleeson | For young people in eastern Kharkiv, staying is an act of resistance

DOCUMENTARY | Protest and prejudice at a college for the deaf

Kim Henderson | What will longer lives, lower savings mean for an aging America?

Law cracking down on AI abuse sails through Congress, White House

President Donald Trump signs the Take it Down Act

Keepers of Joe Biden’s secret

Daniel Darling | The coverup of the former president’s health is a media scandal, too

The Stew

GOP says it can save hundreds of billions on Medicaid

Compassion

As Afghans fear deportation, Trump administration doesn’t swerve

Muse

Renewed worship

Vitals

What the ProPublica report on abortion deaths got wrong

Liberties

Maine court removes mother’s right to bring child to church

World Tour

In Sudan, the weapons of war are rape and torture

Mount St. Helens after 45 years

June 1, 2025 | Vol. 40 No. 6
The World and Everything in It

Daily news, interviews, commentary, and original features reported from around the world, delivered to you every weekday morning.

0:00

The World and Everything ...

WORLD Radio News

Breaking news coverage from a Biblical worldview.

0:00

WORLD Radio News: 5-20-25...

Doubletake

In this narrative podcast, we tell stories creatively about interesting people encountering big ideas. It’s journalism plus storytelling, informed by a Biblical worldview.

0:00

Just a bad idea...

Voices
Lynn Vincent
Lynn Vincent
Bye-bye, birdie
Janie B. Cheaney
Janie B. Cheaney
Times of testing
Nick Eicher
Nick Eicher
When winsome fails
Andrée Seu Peterson
Andrée Seu Peterson
The comedy show
The Editors
The Editors
Mailbag
Emily Finley
Emily Finley
The corrupt imagination
Jonah Wendt | A golf tournament shows us how to rebuild community

Prescribed to calm, these drugs can quietly imprison

Hunter Baker | The White House champions religious liberty

Katy Faust | The pushback against examples of two dads with a baby shows something has changed culturally

The Trump administration is banking on stability

Todd Huizinga | The United States tries to reverse a major United Nations power grab

The Trump administration’s big opportunity