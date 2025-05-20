TECHNOLOGY | Federal judge says Apple ignored a court order
The Supreme Court tackles universal injunctions in case tied to birthright citizenship
William Fleeson | For young people in eastern Kharkiv, staying is an act of resistance
Kim Henderson | What will longer lives, lower savings mean for an aging America?
President Donald Trump signs the Take it Down Act
Daniel Darling | The coverup of the former president’s health is a media scandal, too
GOP says it can save hundreds of billions on Medicaid
As Afghans fear deportation, Trump administration doesn’t swerve
What the ProPublica report on abortion deaths got wrong
Maine court removes mother’s right to bring child to church
In Sudan, the weapons of war are rape and tortureSign Up for Roundup Newsletters
Mount St. Helens after 45 years
Daily news, interviews, commentary, and original features reported from around the world, delivered to you every weekday morning.
The World and Everything ...
Breaking news coverage from a Biblical worldview.
WORLD Radio News: 5-20-25...
In this narrative podcast, we tell stories creatively about interesting people encountering big ideas. It’s journalism plus storytelling, informed by a Biblical worldview.
Just a bad idea...
Katy Faust | The pushback against examples of two dads with a baby shows something has changed culturally
Todd Huizinga | The United States tries to reverse a major United Nations power grab