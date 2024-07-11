Beginning with this issue, Mailbag will include a featured letter of up to about 300 words, written by a WORLD reader and edited by our staff. The letter can offer either negative or positive feedback on a WORLD article, or both. I invite readers to send submissions to editor@wng.org or to the mailing address at the bottom of this article.

—Timothy Lamer

Editor at Large

It smacks of self-righteousness when Christians cite Trump’s “obnoxiousness” as a reason not to vote for him or to vote for him “reluctantly.” We all are obnoxious to somebody. But somehow we are so sensitive to Trump’s shortcomings that we ignore the fact that we all fall short in God’s eyes. And, in Christian humility, it is our responsibility to try to see things as God sees them and not be persuaded by a decadent culture. We seem to forget that in God’s sovereignty every man who ascended to the presidency did not get there against His will (Romans 13:1). Trump is no better or no worse than any other president who was not (or does not become) a follower of Christ.

It is incumbent upon us to accept that God allowed Trump to assume the presidency in 2016. To grumble against Trump is akin to disagreeing with God. And any objective, fair-minded person would have to admit that, from a Christian point of view, Trump’s term in office was a tremendous success, especially in his Supreme Court appointments that resulted in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Now, in order to be consistent, we have to accept God’s will in the 2020 election. Why would God allow Joe Biden (fraudulently or not), who defies God’s moral law in so many ways, to become president? Could it be to show us the contrast between the governance of a party that has an atheistic mindset and the governance of a party that honors God?

I agree with your assertion that no man can save America, because the root of our problem is not political. But until God grants us repentance, as in 2 Chronicles 7:14, we should do everything possible in politics to prepare for that day.

Tom Burley / Alto, Mich.

I was so disappointed in your assessment of Trump as “obnoxious.” The man is amoral and evil. I have sometimes wondered a little if he could be the Beast of Revelation. “Beast” is an interesting word choice, no? Animal-natured, i.e., driven only by one’s own desires; and unthinking, unwise, unintelligent. I am shocked at the millions of professing Christians willing to continue embracing a sex offender, serial adulterer, and traitor who enjoyed watching the J6 events unfold. And we all heard his phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “give me a break” and change the state’s election results. These are not issues of “personality.” They are not a lack of good manners. They are sin, blatant and unrepentant. Integrity and character in a leader absolutely do matter! It’s simple, really: Don’t elect evil people. That should be part of Christianity 101! That it isn’t troubles me greatly.

Marian Kanas / Marlton, N.J.

While it is true that only God can ultimately save us, it is equally true that God calls His people to represent Him and His kingdom in the political arena in discerning between imperfect and self-promoting candidates. Trump’s obnoxious bombast doesn’t hold a candle to Biden’s moral corruption and embracing of the spirit of anti-Christ that is the modern Democratic Party. Should the Church fail to recognize this and vote accordingly, we surely invite God’s judgment.

Thadd Buzan / Oakland, Fla.

Once again, I am defending the pit bull from Queens, Donald Trump, who actually did improve neighborhoods, contrary to what Lynn Vincent said. Unemployment and inflation were extremely low. Employment among blacks, Hispanics, and women were at record highs. Law and order was instituted. If these things don’t help neighborhoods, I’m not sure what does.

Kathy Connors / Medina, Wash.

My husband and I visited the D-Day memorial in Bedford, Va., shortly after it opened. It was an awesome memorial that really was well done, brought home the tremendous sacrifice endured by our troops landing at Normandy, and was extremely realistic with its various displays. The memory of that special memorial to D-Day has stayed with me ever since. I would encourage any and all who can to go visit this outstanding tribute to all who participated in the D-Day landing that became the turning point in WWII.

Sunnie Waggoner / Fountain Hills, Ariz.

I sympathize with Janie B. Cheaney and all caregivers and those struggling with dementia. My dear wife died a year ago after a few years with Lewy body dementia. I walked with her and cared for her through hallucinations, dreams, and delusions as she faded away. But through it all, I could feel God’s hand in mine, and mercifully now He has mostly blocked those days from my mind and I remember my wife as she was before. Janie, may you feel His guiding hand as well.

James Sinn / Silverton, Ore.

Thank you, Janie, for sharing your dementia odyssey with WORLD readers. My wife and I completed a 10-plus-year journey with our mothers a couple of years ago and found it to be a time of joys and sorrows, but mostly sorrows. Your column is a reminder of a longstanding observation I’ve had about healthcare decisions. There are wonderful medications and treatments that extend lives. Yet those lives are often extended only to be ravaged by the vacant stares of dementia. Does the cure for one disease introduce slow death from another? In an age of healthcare rationing, the ethics of prolonging life is a big deal. Perhaps you or another WORLD writer would be willing to step into that ethical minefield to provide a Christian perspective.

Kirk W. Boyenga / Washington, Mo.

God sees and knows your every act—feeding, washing, wiping, transporting—and even in your tired, screaming, weeping moments knows and loves you.

Rose Davis / Charlotte, N.C.

Thank you for your thoughtful column. We’re working out the gospel, each in our own challenging situation, depending on our Lord who works within us both to will and to do of His good pleasure (Philippians 2:12-13).

Kathryn Lee / Indianapolis, Ind.

Student protesters who block entrance to halls of learning do so, I’m guessing, without your approval. Pro-life activists blocking entrance to abortion facilities fare better. Do such measures become permissible when the cause is just? That reasoning has led to the murder of abortion doctors. At any rate, “silencing” suggests that the offense was speech, which it clearly was not. A case can be made for civil disobedience, but let the perpetrator recognize that it really is disobedience, and be prepared to pay the price. Thoreau didn’t complain about his night in jail.

Steve Lazicki / Faribault, Minn.

I appreciate your good reporting, but I was bothered by the deck and first paragraph: “Henry Cuellar becomes the second Democrat in Congress indicted for influence peddling.” I’m not a Democrat, but I don’t think bribery is a Democratic problem; it’s a human problem. Wouldn’t an unbiased article state that Cuellar was the second member of Congress to be indicted?

Brian Lawrence / Hamilton, Ontario

WORLD Magazine has as good a team of opinion writers as any publication I’ve come across. They go beyond the usual (but important) topics of political and moral issues by bringing us their street-level struggles with daily living. Hardly an issue goes by when I don’t read something quote-worthy. For example, “The sovereignty of God (which we are so zealous to guard) does not mean the passivity of man.”

Mike Carlson / Weeki Wachee, Fla.

Very unfortunately, Mexico shows the results of persistent left-wing politics. The government cannot control crime, and cartels rule; it cannot keep many of its citizens at home as they seek a better “home” in the USA; and corruption rules the roost.

Stephen Leonard / Vidalia, Ga.

Corrections

Bedford Hoback was named for his uncle (“A fitting memorial,” June 1, p. 64).

The protagonist in C.S. Lewis’ Perelandra is Elwin Ransom (“Dreamers with deadly dreams,” July, p. 34).



