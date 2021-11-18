Remembering who’s in charge
2021 Books of the Year: Books that remind us God rules at the street level and beyond
In many ways, 2021 has been a year in which the seeds of 2020 bore a divisive and disheartening fruit. Ongoing pandemic turmoil. Church divisions. Political pulling apart, and assaults on understandings of reality as simple as the differences between male and female. It’s appropriate, then, that so many of our Books of the Year recommendations in the following pages remind us who rules creation—both at street level and suite level. These books don’t shrink from conflicts in a world still groaning for the redemption the Scriptures promise, but they do help us remember God is still at work, in details great and small. As we enter seasons of Thanksgiving and celebrating God incarnate, our 2021 Books of the Year in four categories help us remember who’s in charge of a still-fallen world.
2021 Books of the Year
- Accessible Theology: What About Evil?
- Accessible Science: Return of the God Hypothesis
- Understanding America: The Autobiography of Calvin Coolidge
- Understanding the World: The Good American: The Epic Life of Bob Gersony, the U.S. Government's Greatest Humanitarian
