Culture & Arts
by Michael Reneau
Post Date:
November 18, 2021

Remembering who’s in charge

2021 Books of the Year: Books that remind us God rules at the street level and beyond

Illustration by Krieg Barrie

Remembering who’s in charge
In many ways, 2021 has been a year in which the seeds of 2020 bore a divisive and disheartening fruit. Ongoing pandemic turmoil. Church divisions. Political pulling apart, and assaults on understandings of reality as simple as the differences between male and female. It’s appropriate, then, that so many of our Books of the Year recommendations in the following pages remind us who rules creation—both at street level and suite level. These books don’t shrink from conflicts in a world still groaning for the redemption the Scriptures promise, but they do help us remember God is still at work, in details great and small. As we enter seasons of Thanksgiving and celebrating God incarnate, our 2021 Books of the Year in four categories help us remember who’s in charge of a still-fallen world.

2021 Books of the Year

Michael Reneau cw
Michael Reneau

Michael Reneau is editor of WORLD Magazine. He is a World Journalism Institute and Bryan College graduate. He was editor of The Greeneville Sun newspaper before joining WORLD. Michael resides with his wife and four children in Greeneville, Tenn.

@MichaelReneau

