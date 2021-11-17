Oct. 23—Mary Flickner/Duncanville, Texas

This issue is the most impressive piece of print journalism I’ve ever held. I imagine it represents many years of goal setting, planning, praying, and working. Thank you for laboring so intentionally and effectively over news that intersects a Biblical worldview.



Oct. 23—Elizabeth Jones/Boynton Beach, Fla.

I give a lot of credit to WORLD for addressing difficult issues like this and to writers like Sophia Lee for doing the hard work of investigating all the complicated viewpoints involved. This was hard to read and no doubt hard to write.



Josie Heinrich/Kenosha, Wis.

I have been a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and a student at Bethlehem College and Seminary for three years. This article was another needless publicizing of alleged problems that will not help any of those involved.



Bob Meredith/Golden Valley, Minn.

Thank you for a balanced look. I was a member at Bethlehem Baptist during this time, and even from an insider’s perspective, I didn’t fully understand what happened. We need to pray that the testimony of Christ is not sullied and that those who left and those who remain will reconcile.

Oct. 23—Barbara Crain/Helena, Okla.

Thank you for continuing to get the word out about what is going on in Afghanistan. I thank God for people like the Cervanteses and former Sen. Sam Brownback who are doing so much to help.

Oct. 23—Paula Knowlton/Indianapolis, Ind.

This article failed to mention the reason I and many others cannot with good conscience get a COVID-19 vaccine: They were developed or tested on a cell line from an aborted baby.



Amy Green/Portland, Ore.

Just because the courts have reinterpreted religion to mean any firmly held belief does not mean Christians can or should present personal philosophical disagreements as based on Christianity. When we do, we misrepresent Chris­tianity and Christ, which affects our gospel witness and jeopardizes religious freedoms for critical issues that may come our way.



Lois Droegemeier/San Angelo, Texas

For me, the jury is still out on the safety of the vaccines. And politicians ranting and raving about nonvaccinated people being selfish misanthropes doesn’t build confidence. I think a person’s hesitation should be accepted without it having to be a religious objection.

Oct. 23—Jim Molnar/Atlanta, Ga.

Marvin Olasky did not include an important detail in his illustration of the history of Liberal, Kan. The water Seymour Rogers gave away was his own. Liberals of our current time aren’t giving away their own water; they want to give away what others own.

Oct. 23—Kay Rehbein/Oakdale, Minn.

I appreciate Sophia Lee’s honesty and for opening herself up to all of us. I needed to hear her message of how important family is and to be careful of the things we allow to irritate or divide us.

Oct. 23—Jack Pavie/Sumneytown, Pa.

I can’t imagine the New Jersey Devils giving up their mascot. The Jersey Devil has been part of the state’s folklore since the mid-1700s. I grew up near the South Jersey Pinelands and heard lots of awful stories about this unfortunate—but imaginary—creature and its violent nature.



More letters, emails, and comments we didn’t have space for in the print edition:

Oct. 23—Tom Muldoon/Philadelphia, Pa.

Venezuela is bad and a warning—as was Germany’s Weimar Republic—of what bad government can bring us. Nevertheless, God’s common grace is over all.

Oct. 23—Stephen Morris/Grand Rapids, Mich.

I was relieved to learn that the issues at Bethlehem Baptist Church were most likely related to thin skins, poor communication, and ego issues instead of heresy or illegalities.

Barbara Friend/Pittsburgh, Pa.

The adage “The best of men are men at best” seems apt for the situation at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The “he said, she said” innuendos throughout the article would characterize most churches since, sadly, we fallen creatures comprise the membership.

Amy Kim/Spokane, Wash.



Thank you for your careful reporting on this heartbreaking situation. I am prompted to pray for all parties involved, that God would bring reconciliation and that those who remain at Bethlehem Baptist would continue to love and serve the church body even amid their pain.

Larry Snodgrass/Wichita, Kan.



Thank you, Sophia Lee, for a balanced, well-researched examination of a painful conflict between these Christ-followers. I grieve to read of this division, but I realize afresh that Christian unity is a gift from God because it runs against our very nature.

Oct. 23—Donald Thompson/Bristol, Tenn.



A religious exemption should include something stronger than the “leading of the Holy Spirit.” That could be used by anyone, religious or not. A lot of false religions have been created with that conviction.

Matthew Burg/Sparta, Mich.



I’m disappointed WORLD would publish an article that doesn’t consider the various moral issues regarding vaccination from a Biblical perspective. Instead, it focuses on guiding readers who are vaccine-averse to find legal loopholes to avoid social responsibility.

Oct. 23—W. Don Seaborg/Las Vegas, Nev.

Marvin Olasky’s last sentence explains why I continue to read WORLD and encourage others to do the same: “I’m on the one-nation team.”

David Madio/Glen Ellyn, Ill.



I would love to see our nation heal, something I believe is impossible without us, as God’s people, humbling ourselves, repenting, and seeking first God’s kingdom ahead of the United States or maintaining a way of life.

Oct. 23—Jeanne VanDeWall/Watertown, N.Y.

I was brought to tears upon learning of the sudden and tragic death of Sophia Lee’s mother-in-law. Her column was joyful, sad, and beautiful in describing the uniting of families irrespective of origin.

Oct. 23—Jennifer Plec/Trophy Club, Texas

I had never made the connection that throwing someone under the bus comes from the fear of man. I pray I will always prefer “to look bad that the brother may look good.”

Oct. 23—Paul Matlock/Pagosa Springs, Colo.

I enjoyed Marvin Olasky’s interview with John Erickson. I can sense Marvin enjoys his time with him. The world needs more people like John Erickson.

Oct. 23—Katalin Korossy/Silver Spring, Md.

Music has a profound effect on the soul, independent of lyrics. Furthermore, wide popularity and acceptance can never be our measure as Christians.

Oct. 23—Gina Hinton/Gig Harbor, Wash.

God calls us to care for animals. Contrary to the article’s title, most dairy cows live unhappy lives, and the practice of dairy farming damages the planet, which, in turn, is bad for people. Even the cow in the photo looks miserable.

Rhonda McRae/Ridgeland, Miss.

I’m not sure why, but thinking about a happy cow makes me happy. Blessings to this sweet family.