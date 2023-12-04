2023 gift books for families
Looking for a great gift book for your family? Each year, WORLD reviewers recommend hundreds of books for all ages. Below you’ll find our top gift book selections for your family and friends—books to make you think, laugh, and read late into the night! Most of all, we hope these books will encourage your family and friends to love God more deeply and savor more of the wonderful world He has made.
Note: Some of these books have objectionable or challenging material. Please read linked reviews and cautions to make sure each selection is right for you and your readers.
Books for Kids
Classics
REVIEW COMING SOON: Book One of the Mistmantle Chronicles by M. I. McAllister–Emily W.
Truth in the Tinsel (ebook only) by Amanda White
Jotham’s Journey by Arnold Ytreeide
A Chameleon, a Boy and a Quest by J. A. Myhre
The Wingfeather Saga by Andrew Peterson
Ages 4-8
Frog’s Rainy Day Story and Other Tales by Michael and Sarah Dowling
Lucy and the Saturday Surprise by Melizza Kruger
The Test of Lionhood by Kevin Sorbo
The Treasure by Marty Machowski (For families to read with children)
God, You Are by William R. Osborne (For families to read with children)
Ages 9-12
The Really Radical Book for Kids by Champ Thornton
The Lost Year by Katherine Marsh
Jack Zulu and the Waylander’s Key by S. D. Smith and J.C. Smith
This Seat’s Saved by Heather Holleman
Sacred Seasons by Danielle Hitchen (For families to read with children)
Ages 12-16
Devotion (Young Readers Edition) by Adam Makos
Watership Down: The Graphic Novel illustrated by Joe Sutphin (See review and cautions for the original novel here.)
The Arrow and the Crown by Emma Fox
REVIEW COMING SOON: Artifice by Sharon Cameron is an enjoyable YA crossover novel for teen girls that will also appeal to adult women. Check back later in December for full review and any important cautions. –Emily W.
REVIEW COMING SOON: Heartwood Mountain: The Adventures of Wilder Good by S. J. Dahlstrom is a great outdoor novel for teen boys. Check back later in December for full review and any important cautions. –Emily W.
What if? 2 by Randall Munroe
(See all our Children’s Book Reviews here.)
Books for Adults
- Biography:
Elisabeth Elliot: A Life by Lucy S. R. Austin
Master Slave Husband Wife by Ilyon Woo
The People’s Justice by Amul Thapar
Signals of Transcendence by Os Guiness
REVIEW COMING SOON: Saved by Benjamin Hall is an action-packed memoir from a veteran war reporter wounded in Ukraine. Check back later in December for full review and any important cautions. –Emily W.
- History
The Wager by David Grann
Remaking the World by Andrew Wilson
Banana Ball by Jesse Cole with Don Yaeger
Palestine 1936 by Oren Kessler
Redeemer President by Allen C. Guelzo (reprint)
- Fiction
Godmersham Park by Gill Hornby
The Caretaker by Ron Rash
Broker of Lies by Steven James
REVIEW COMING SOON: The House of Love and Death by Andrew Klavan is a suspenseful mystery novel. Check back later in December for full review and any important cautions. –Emily W.
REVIEW COMING SOON: Artifice by Sharon Cameron is an enjoyable YA crossover novel for teen girls that will also appeal to adult women. Check back later in December for full review and any important cautions. –Emily W.
- Theology/Applied Theology
Every Moment Holy edited by Douglas McKelvey
Digital Liturgies by Samuel James
You Are a Theologian by Jen Wilkin & J.T. English (scroll to near bottom of page)
Called to Cultivate by Chelsea Patterson Sobolik
Humility by Gavin Ortlund
(See all of WORLD’s Adult Book Reviews here.)
MORE GIFT IDEAS:
The World and Everything in It Classic Book of the Month Selections for 2023 (Be sure to press the play button at the top of each linked page to listen to these reviews, if you prefer.)
January: Orthodoxy by C. K. Chesterton
February: Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe (plus Darwin Comes to Africa)
March: Abraham Lincoln by Allen Guelzo
April: Humility by Andrew Murray
May: Moby Dick by Herman Melville
June: Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte
July: The Chosen by Chaim Potok
August: Christianity and Liberalism by J. Gresham Machen
September: Uncommon by Tony Dungy and Nathan Whitaker
October: Surprised by Oxford by Caroline Weber
November: Unpacking Forgiveness by Chris Brauns
December: Mistmantle Chronicles (Book 1) by M.I. McAllister (Review Coming Soon)
Adult Books of the Year for 2023:
Christianity and Liberalism by J. Gresham Machen
Two Biographies of Elisabeth Elliot
The Worry Free Parent by Sissy Goff
Critical Dilemma by Neil Shenvi and Pat Sawyer
The Wager by David Grann
See the December 2, 2023 Books Issue of WORLD Magazine for honorable mentions
Children’s Books of the Year from February 2023:
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
