Facebook Instagram Twitter
Logo
Sound journalism, grounded in facts and Biblical truth | Donate
Magazine
Culture & Arts

Post Date:
December 4, 2023

2023 gift books for families

Getty Images/ tatyana_tomsickova

2023 gift books for families
You have {{ remainingArticles }} free {{ counterWords }} remaining. You've read all of your free articles.

Full access isn’t far.

We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.

Get started for as low as $3.99 per month.

Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.

LET'S GO

Already a member? Sign in.

Looking for a great gift book for your family? Each year, WORLD reviewers recommend hundreds of books for all ages. Below you’ll find our top gift book selections for your family and friends—books to make you think, laugh, and read late into the night! Most of all, we hope these books will encourage your family and friends to love God more deeply and savor more of the wonderful world He has made.

Note: Some of these books have objectionable or challenging material. Please read linked reviews and cautions to make sure each selection is right for you and your readers.

Books for Kids

Classics

Ages 4-8

Ages 9-12

Ages 12-16

  • Devotion (Young Readers Edition) by Adam Makos

  • Watership Down: The Graphic Novel illustrated by Joe Sutphin (See review and cautions for the original novel here.)

  • The Arrow and the Crown by Emma Fox

  • REVIEW COMING SOON: Artifice by Sharon Cameron is an enjoyable YA crossover novel for teen girls that will also appeal to adult women. Check back later in December for full review and any important cautions. –Emily W.

  • REVIEW COMING SOON: Heartwood Mountain: The Adventures of Wilder Good by S. J. Dahlstrom is a great outdoor novel for teen boys. Check back later in December for full review and any important cautions. –Emily W.

  • What if? 2 by Randall Munroe

(See all our Children’s Book Reviews here.)

Books for Adults

(See all of WORLD’s Adult Book Reviews here.)

MORE GIFT IDEAS:

The World and Everything in It Classic Book of the Month Selections for 2023 (Be sure to press the play button at the top of each linked page to listen to these reviews, if you prefer.)

January: Orthodoxy by C. K. Chesterton

February: Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe (plus Darwin Comes to Africa)

March: Abraham Lincoln by Allen Guelzo

April: Humility by Andrew Murray

May: Moby Dick by Herman Melville

June: Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte

July: The Chosen by Chaim Potok

August: Christianity and Liberalism by J. Gresham Machen

September: Uncommon by Tony Dungy and Nathan Whitaker

October: Surprised by Oxford by Caroline Weber

November: Unpacking Forgiveness by Chris Brauns

December: Mistmantle Chronicles (Book 1) by M.I. McAllister (Review Coming Soon)

Adult Books of the Year for 2023:

Christianity and Liberalism by J. Gresham Machen

Two Biographies of Elisabeth Elliot

The Worry Free Parent by Sissy Goff

Critical Dilemma by Neil Shenvi and Pat Sawyer

The Wager by David Grann

See the December 2, 2023 Books Issue of WORLD Magazine for honorable mentions

Children’s Books of the Year from February 2023:

Nonfiction winners

Fiction winners

Picture book winners


COMMENT BELOW

Please wait while we load the latest comments...

Comments

Related Articles
EDIT