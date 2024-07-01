When Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it intended to provide legal protection from discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. Yet it could not have anticipated the landmark law’s reach into every nook and cranny of modern life—or how it would go off the rails.

Political science professor Thomas Powers, who tracks the progress of what he calls the “anti-discrimination regime” in a 2023 book, says the civil rights law set off a trio of movements. They include a moral commitment to end all forms of discrimination, new laws to address needs of an ever-multiplying number of groups claiming to be victims, and a campaign by activists to change cultural norms and institutions. Many religious conservatives were caught off guard by this triple threat that built on an increasingly institutionalized civil rights bureaucracy.

Alarm bells began sounding with Obergefell v. Hodges, the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling that struck down laws limiting marriage to one man and one woman. A second rang with the Supreme Court’s ruling in a trio of 2020 cases—chief of which is Bostock v. Clayton County. A majority of the justices concluded that an employer who fires a worker for being gay or transgender violates Title VII of the act, which prohibits discrimination “on the basis of sex.”

Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, who joined liberal justices to form the majority, said that even if no one in 1964 would have viewed the word “sex” in this expansive manner, it didn’t matter. Sex was inevitably a part of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity—clear from the plain meaning of the words, he said.

Gorsuch pointed to legal protections afforded religious persons and entities. But in a dissent, conservative Justice Samuel Alito forecast the ruling’s deleterious consequences.

Alito laid out a laundry list of areas potentially affected by the ruling:



Hiring decisions by religious organizations

Transgender use of bathrooms and locker rooms

Men participating in women’s sports

Mixed-sex college roommate assignments

Healthcare providers forced to provide sex reassignment surgeries against their consciences

Teachers compelled to use students’ preferred pronouns