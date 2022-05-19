Jerry Bergman/Montpelier, Ohio

April 23: Your article on the transitioning fad conforms to my research and clinical experience. Many regret it, but it is very difficult to admit, even to oneself, the horrible mistake made. This trend may prove to be the worst medical experiment of this century.

Parker Benson/Tallassee, Tenn.

Mary Jackson’s wonderful article about Laura Perry was straightforward, honest, and true without being political or biased. Laura is blessed to have good parents and a future. I am proud of her.

Paul Merrill/Littleton, Colo.

What an excellent story on transgender transition. Its message needs to be heard more and can be used by God to save lives.

Neil Slattery/Fort Worth, Texas

April 23: I can’t read about Ukraine without great sorrow and frustration with heartfelt prayers. God bless the heroic people of Ukraine.

Charles Clough/Bel Air, Md.

Thank you for Sharon Dierberger’s coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and “Voices from Russia” by Evgeny Kiz. They brought to readers not only the human dimension of this tragedy but also the inspiring account of Christian ministries in the midst of it all.

Cindi Cartwright/Wellson, Okla.

April 23: A pastor would not be “playing doctor” by pointing out that these vaccines have come to us upon the backs of aborted babies. I was interested in taking one of the vaccines until I learned how they were developed and, in some cases, manufactured.

Ruth Baldwin/Birmingham, Ala.

I believe “vaccine” advice from the pulpit is utterly misplaced.

Bill Trueman/Sedro-Woolley, Wash.

You missed the real story of how churches have landed on COVID vaccine advice. In Washington state, the government and employers continue to persecute those who refuse to violate their religious convictions over a medical procedure, and few are speaking out.

Robert Heckmann/Canton, S.D.

April 23: For Joel Belz to imply that a similar number of voters in 2016 have buyer’s remorse for having voted for President Donald Trump as do voters who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 is, charitably, perplexing and, at worse, laughable.

Sue Jones/St. Paul, Minn.

April 23: Janie B. Cheaney’s column on the hysteria of crowds takes on an air of prophecy in light of the recent Supreme Court leak.

Darla Dykstra/Kansas City, Mo.

April 23: Kim Henderson’s column about her ’97 Chevy Suburban brought back memories. Our family is on our third Suburban, and each one has had its own chapter in our lives. Thank you for the reminder of how life is not truly lived when everything stays neat and tidy.

Marsha Gartrell/Ocean Shores, Wash.

April 23: Marvin Olasky’s column was my dessert at the end of the ­magazine. I find his replacement, ­Postscript, trite, even trivial. It does not leave me with the punch I am used to.

Top source

Cheryl Irish/Bastrop, Texas

WORLD has such a talented team of writers. From the biweekly hard copy to all of the online forums, the quality and variety of topics continue to get better and better. For 25 years, WORLD has been my No. 1 source to stay informed.

Correction

Yellowstone National Park fans can buy a $1,500 inheritance pass to be used by their descendants beginning in 2172. (“Pass it on,” May 21, p. 28)

