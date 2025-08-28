Rated PG • Theaters

The Short Game is a new film for all you older brothers (and sisters) out there who need a little reminder to cherish your younger siblings—even if that kid brother who gets under your feet and wrecks your plans is about as welcome as a sand trap on a fairway. Teenage golf whiz Jeremy Avery (Ben Krieger) often finds his autistic younger brother Ethan (Owen Himfar) irksome in this faith-based drama from first-time director Frank Sanza, but a critical moment will test Jeremy’s devotion to Ethan.

Jeremy won the state high school golf championship as a freshman. Then his mother Lisa (Katherine Cunningham) underwent cancer treatments, which led to Jeremy having to spend a lot of time looking after Ethan. Jeremy’s golf game suffered as a result. Now a senior and with his mother in remission, Jeremy sets his sights on regaining the state championship, which will come with a college scholarship.

When Lisa gets a job, Ethan’s daily care again falls to Jeremy, to his dismay. The solution seems to be for Ethan to caddy for Jeremy, but Ethan’s occasionally disruptive behaviors distract other golfers and incur penalties. Jeremy’s archrival is another former state champ, Bruce Bennett (Adyn Alexander), who mocks Ethan and heckles Jeremy.

“You will always be that guy needing to let his boss win at golf while thinking about what could’ve been,” Bruce snarks at Jeremy between holes. There are no mulligans once a movie is released, but the Bruce character could have used a do-over because his part seems unsettled in the writers’ minds: Bruce’s unsportsmanlike wisecracks are almost comical while his treatment of Ethan is seriously revolting. Jeremy’s parents, on the other hand, remain a supportive team. His father (Mackenzie Astin) encourages his son with the words of Jeremiah 29:11: “I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord.”

When Ethan’s presence on the course during the championship rounds (which account for the final third of the film) jeopardizes Jeremy’s chance to win the scholarship, the older brother must decide what matters most to him.

Sanza, who co-wrote The Short Game and has a minor acting role in it, has no other film credits besides stunt work in two films more than 35 years ago. It’s no surprise that his directorial debut exhibits the same sort of caution a newbie golfer exercises in tackling a tough course: slow pace, no exotic shots, just a simple straightforward trajectory. The only character development is in Jeremy who grapples with his priorities. There is some humor in the form of two boys Ethan’s age who dominate the neighborhood trade in used golf balls. And although it has no bearing on the story, it’s hard not to notice that Alexander can really hit a golf ball, while the camera almost always cuts away when Krieger takes a swing.

With only a few mild expletives and light sensuality, The Short Game is not just a solid stroke for big brothers and sisters but an ace for the whole family.