The Bikeriders
MOVIE | A ’60s motorcycle gang finds belonging in its own rough company, but the film is better at atmosphere than answers
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get started for as low as $3.99 per month.
Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
Rated R • Theaters
Danny Lyon’s book of photos The Bikeriders captured images of a Chicago motorcycle gang in the 1960s. The pictures might portray a simpler time, but there’s a timelessness to the gang’s youthful angst that comes to life in director Jeff Nichols’ new movie of the same name. Based on Lyon’s book, the movie tells a fictionalized account of a working man’s rebellion.
Jodie Comer plays the story’s straitlaced narrator, Kathy, who falls for a rebel named Benny (Austin Butler) and the wild life of his gang, the Vandals. Kathy’s entrance into the gang and her attempts to get Benny out of it frame the story.
The Vandals’ leader Johnny (Tom Hardy) also admires Benny and wants to hold on to him.
Like James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause, gang members find belonging through apathy, and their disillusionment stems from the breakdown of their communities and families while their contemporaries serve in Vietnam. The gang gives them a new community and a renewed purpose.
Benny joins the gang to avoid responsibility, but soon he’s faced with a new burden: The gang needs a new leader. Despite the romance of the open road and an open throttle, the demands of real life are never far behind.
The movie has a nostalgic tone, but it is a rough film containing pervasive bad language and flashes of brutal violence. It recreates a distinct Midwestern atmosphere, but the story could have followed the main character’s emotional changes more closely.
What becomes of the gang members’ romantic shedding of responsibility? Do they stay loyal to each other?
We get hints, but despite the rich context and culture, the film’s story doesn’t move far enough beyond the environment it so ably fashions.
Coming soon …
Despicable Me 4
July 3 • PG • Theaters
Gru (Steve Carell), Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal, and the family is forced to go on the run.
The Imaginary
July 5 • PG • Netflix
This Japanese animated film portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of two children. Their fantastical adventures lead them to a magical world.
Fly Me to the Moon
July 12 • PG-13 • Theaters
Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, marketing maven Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ (Channing Tatum) already difficult task by staging a fake moon landing.
Twisters
July 19 • PG-13 • Theaters
Glen Powell stars in this update to the 1996 film Twister, which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives trying to test an experimental weather alert system.
Find Me Falling
July 19 • TV-14 • Netflix
After a failed comeback album, a rock star (Harry Connick Jr.)retreats to a cliffside home on Cyprus, only to find his new life complicated by visitors—and an old flame.
Find our full slate of movie reviews at wng.org.
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register, subscribe, or log in to comment on this article.