The 2009 memoir, Surprised by Oxford, tells the story of Carolyn (Caro) Weber’s conversion to Christianity while studying literature at Oxford University in England. Now the memoir has been adapted for the screen, and older teen and college-aged girls might enjoy one of the limited theater showings around the United States on Sept. 27 and Oct. 1.

Most of the action stems from Caro’s sweet romance with Kent Weber, aka “TDH” (Tall, Dark, and Handsome), and their ­awkward interactions that peak Caro’s curiosity about God. She eventually explores the Christian faith through friends, professors, and books like Surprised by Joy, leading to her conversion. But it’s the budding romance with TDH that will keep viewers watching.

Partially filming on location, director Ryan Whitaker masterfully uses Oxford’s Gothic-style buildings to frame Caro’s story. And actors Rose Reid (Caro) and Ruairí O’Connor (TDH) bring the main characters to life with energetic performances. That said, like many Christian films, this one lacks subtlety at times. Early on, Caro is so angry that it’s hard to understand why TDH would find her interesting. And by the end, viewers don’t know much about the content of her faith. If the movie were rated, it might earn a PG-13 label for occasional offensive language (which feels out of context compared to the book) and scenes of alcohol abuse. A few scenes feature references to “shagging.”

Still, Surprised by Oxford will likely hold young women’s attention to the end, and it winsomely portrays God’s grace at the intersection of faith and romance—much needed in our day. If you don’t watch the film, do read the book.