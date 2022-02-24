Nancy Scheer/West Lafayette, Ind.

Jan. 29: Roe v. Wade turned 49. Therefore, we are in the 50th year—the year of jubilee, when in the Old Testament everything that has been taken from God’s people is returned to its original owners. Surely, He can do it with Roe.

Steve Futch/Peachtree City, Ga.

Jan. 29: Leah Savas’ scathing but helpful and edifying discussion with Barbara Nicolosi Harrington on the state of Christian cinema included points that were hard to read but necessary for the proper growth of this promising industry.



Natalie Weber/Derby, Kan.

An older movie my daughter and I love watching is Father of the Bride Part II. While it doesn’t purport to be pro-life, its unmistakable message is that the unplanned little life coming on the scene of two aging parents was celebrated and welcomed.

Don Luckert/Godfrey, Ill.

Jan. 29: It won’t be the same without Marvin Olasky’s back page thoughts, admonitions, warnings, and encouragement. I’m so thankful to our gracious God for bringing him to faith and using him in such a profound way with the bride of Christ and the world.



John E. Owen/Bryant, Ark.

I am so very sorry to know that Marvin Olasky has written his last WORLD column. It was always the first thing I read in each issue.

Ron Tarlton/Marietta, Ga.

Jan. 29: Writing books and calling yourself a Christian like Anne Rice did has never been the answer. Surrendering our lives and being guided by the Holy Spirit is the only way to comprehend the love of Christ.

Peter Irvine/Syracuse, N.Y.

Jan. 29: My wife and I took the comet in Don’t Look Up to represent anything and everything that is serious reality for which our culture shrugs its shoulders and deems unimportant—it could even be the gospel.



Shelby Guizar/Fresno, Calif.

Jan. 29: Reviewer Jim Hill unduly attacked the age of the film’s two main characters without a firm basis. Licorice Pizza excellently demonstrates a truth that maturity can be on a sliding scale and is—observably, and as the book of Proverbs could attest—no respecter of age.



Austin Abercrombie/Fort Mill, S.C.

Jan. 29: I love Sam Elliott’s acting and tuned in to 1883 but tuned out after 20 minutes of gratuitous profanity. I don’t need that coarseness coming into my home, so I will not be watching this series no matter how well-acted it is.



Lorena Saruwatari/Camarillo, Calif.

Jan. 29: Either WORLD or the Labor Department forgot to factor in that many people did not just quit their jobs but were forced into taking a leave of absence without pay (in reality fired) due to COVID vaccine and testing mandates.



Michael Loftin/Chattanooga, Tenn.

Jan. 29: Vice President Kamala Harris’ inclusion of Jan. 6, 2021, with Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001, had less to do with the number of people killed than her phrase “when our democracy came under assault.”



Corrections

The Crown School of Trades and Technology at the Crown College is in Powell, Tenn. (“Setting sights on skilled trades,” Feb. 12, p. 68).



Methodist scholar William “Billy” Abraham, who died on Oct. 7, 2021, was born in Northern Ireland (“2021 Deaths,” Jan. 15, p. 92).

