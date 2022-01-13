Harrison Keely/Brasstown, N.C.

Dec. 4: I applaud WORLD for publishing Marvin Olasky’s and Sophia Lee’s negative remarks regarding WORLD Opinions. Their comments are opinions, too, and publishing them sustains my faith in the objectiveness of WORLD’s newsroom.

Beth Penrose/Cedar Falls, Iowa

Does losing valued people like Marvin Olasky, Mindy Belz, and Sophia Lee justify WORLD Opinions? I already miss their no-nonsense, truthful comments.

Mark Smith/Huntsville, Ala.

I hope Marvin Olasky reconsiders his opinion that “WORLD Opinions is pointing WORLD in the wrong direction.” He has served long and hard, but it will be sad if this is the way he leaves.

Brian M. Magwood/Sonora, Calif.

Marvin Olasky’s departure is a loss to the magazine, the evangelical community, and America.

Jerry Wiedemeier/Buffalo Center, Iowa

The staff resignations remind me of subscribers who cancel their subscriptions due to an article that doesn’t match up with their point of view at that time.

Gary Gussel/Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Dec. 4: The Books of the Year issue is one of my favorites. The selections are tightly written, thought-provoking, and provide a ready reference when debating the news of the day from a Biblical perspective.



Samuel Vargas/Ooltewah, Tenn.

Dec. 4: It is encouraging to see that amid the seemingly nationwide push for the upholding of abortion rights, there are still many who are committed to protecting the lives of the unborn.



William Gray/Williamson, Ga.

Dec. 4: I appreciate Kim Henderson’s focus on these pro-life individuals. Their names may one day be among those of other heroes who realized a grave mistake in the morality of their society and fought to right it.

Georganne Friedrich/Rockville, Md.

Dec. 4: I agree wholeheartedly that Christians should work for peace. But Christians should also take a consistent stand for what is righteous in the eyes of God.



Sally S. Jennings/Langdon, S.D.

Dec. 4: Sophia Lee said, “I feel uncomfortable about WORLD Opinions.” Sometimes I felt uncomfortable reading her articles, but I still read them.



Paul Weinbrenner/Vancouver, Wash.

Sophia Lee’s writing is beautiful and informative. May she continue to show beauty in her work.



Alan Warner/Montgomery, Texas

Dec. 4: I keep notes to use as prompts in my prayer time and have added a statement from Janie B. Chea­ney’s column: “We will not be guests in that new world; we’ll be home.” I breathe a sigh of relief and a prayer of thanks when I read that.



Keith Manuel/Lynchburg, Va.

Dec. 4: I take issue with Marvin Olasky’s profuse endorsement of Tim Keller, given Keller’s views on creation and not holding to a literal interpretation of Genesis 1–2.



Correction

Former Labor Secretary Ray Donovan was indicted on embezzlement and grand larceny charges but was acquitted by a jury on all counts (“2021 Deaths,” Jan. 15, p. 102).