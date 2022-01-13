Mailbag
Letters from our readers
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism and commentary without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $3.99 per month.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
The divide over WORLD Opinions
Harrison Keely/Brasstown, N.C.
Dec. 4: I applaud WORLD for publishing Marvin Olasky’s and Sophia Lee’s negative remarks regarding WORLD Opinions. Their comments are opinions, too, and publishing them sustains my faith in the objectiveness of WORLD’s newsroom.
Beth Penrose/Cedar Falls, Iowa
Does losing valued people like Marvin Olasky, Mindy Belz, and Sophia Lee justify WORLD Opinions? I already miss their no-nonsense, truthful comments.
Mark Smith/Huntsville, Ala.
I hope Marvin Olasky reconsiders his opinion that “WORLD Opinions is pointing WORLD in the wrong direction.” He has served long and hard, but it will be sad if this is the way he leaves.
Brian M. Magwood/Sonora, Calif.
Marvin Olasky’s departure is a loss to the magazine, the evangelical community, and America.
Jerry Wiedemeier/Buffalo Center, Iowa
The staff resignations remind me of subscribers who cancel their subscriptions due to an article that doesn’t match up with their point of view at that time.
Remembering who’s in charge
Gary Gussel/Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
Dec. 4: The Books of the Year issue is one of my favorites. The selections are tightly written, thought-provoking, and provide a ready reference when debating the news of the day from a Biblical perspective.
The Pink House brawl
Samuel Vargas/Ooltewah, Tenn.
Dec. 4: It is encouraging to see that amid the seemingly nationwide push for the upholding of abortion rights, there are still many who are committed to protecting the lives of the unborn.
Hoping for Roe’s reckoning
William Gray/Williamson, Ga.
Dec. 4: I appreciate Kim Henderson’s focus on these pro-life individuals. Their names may one day be among those of other heroes who realized a grave mistake in the morality of their society and fought to right it.
Blessed are the peacemakers
Georganne Friedrich/Rockville, Md.
Dec. 4: I agree wholeheartedly that Christians should work for peace. But Christians should also take a consistent stand for what is righteous in the eyes of God.
Thank you, readers
Sally S. Jennings/Langdon, S.D.
Dec. 4: Sophia Lee said, “I feel uncomfortable about WORLD Opinions.” Sometimes I felt uncomfortable reading her articles, but I still read them.
Paul Weinbrenner/Vancouver, Wash.
Sophia Lee’s writing is beautiful and informative. May she continue to show beauty in her work.
The simple life
Alan Warner/Montgomery, Texas
Dec. 4: I keep notes to use as prompts in my prayer time and have added a statement from Janie B. Cheaney’s column: “We will not be guests in that new world; we’ll be home.” I breathe a sigh of relief and a prayer of thanks when I read that.
Multitasking on the go
Keith Manuel/Lynchburg, Va.
Dec. 4: I take issue with Marvin Olasky’s profuse endorsement of Tim Keller, given Keller’s views on creation and not holding to a literal interpretation of Genesis 1–2.
Correction
Former Labor Secretary Ray Donovan was indicted on embezzlement and grand larceny charges but was acquitted by a jury on all counts (“2021 Deaths,” Jan. 15, p. 102).
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register, subscribe, or login to comment on this article.