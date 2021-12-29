Nov. 20—Jane Hyland/Charlotte, N.C.

I have long appreciated Joel Belz and his efforts to bring good journalism to readers of WORLD. Some years ago, as I was wandering around the exhibit hall at the annual Presbyterian Church in America General Assembly, I came upon the WORLD booth manned by none other than Joel and no one else. I considered it a gift that for a few minutes I was able to speak uninterrupted with this man I had so long admired.

Larry Minter/Milwaukie, Ore.

What a pleasant surprise to open WORLD Magazine and discover that Joel Belz is Daniel of the Year! I hope you were successful at keeping it a secret for as long as possible to surprise him. God bless you, Joel, for your faithfulness … as we bless Him for His!

David Johnson/Columbus, Ga.

I was stunned by your cover announcing Joel Belz as WORLD’s Daniel of the Year. While I agree that his life and career in journalism more than meet the qualifications for this award, honoring one of your own appears self-serving.

Faith Tofte/Brazil, Ind.

I had the privilege of working for WORLD many years ago. Joel Belz is on my short list of great men I have known.

Lynn Barton/Medford, Ore.

I was delighted to see Joel Belz as WORLD’s Daniel of the Year. Thank you, Joel, for not only informing and challenging us on important issues but, even more, for showing us what it looks like to live faithfully in the love of Christ and love of neighbor.

Karen Davis/Exton, Pa.

While we get caught up in the elusive semantics of defining critical race theory, it is accomplishing its insidious goal: creating antagonism, conflict, and division—tragically, even within the church. CRT has become the new “enemy within.” Satan must be rejoicing.

Vic Lindblom/Oshkosh, Wis.

Sophia Lee did a good job of developing the background and attitudes of two people involved in the Southern Baptist Convention race debate, but she presents a false choice at the end based on who has more skin in the issue.

AmySue Harlow/Holland, Mich.

I am a 17-year-old homeschool student, and I found J.C. Derrick’s article fascinating and troubling. The fact that individuals face the danger of physical harm because of their political beliefs is the consequence of a society that long ago forgot how to disagree graciously.

Elena Lewis/Owens Cross Roads, Ala.

J.C. Derrick highlighted how opposing views were causing too much tension in a Florida school district. But so much is at stake in our schools. We got into this situation because parents haven’t been active enough in the past.

Doug Woodford/Colbert, Wash.

Please keep up your terrific coverage of China and its undue influence on the world.

Howard R. Killion/Oceanside, Calif.

I agree with Alex Harris that American “Christian nationalism” is historically inaccurate, but he ignores the Judeo-Christian roots of our republic, particularly in our founding documents.

Rick Day/Whitney Point, N.Y.

I see the Christian homeschool movement as an attempt to revive a triangle of freedom in our society: raising a generation of people with faith in God, possessing virtue, and living in freedom. I do not see that as “Christian nationalism.”

Doug Perkins/Wilmington, Del.

I read Carl Trueman’s book but agreed it needed something to “understand it.” Enter Janie B. Cheaney’s column. Her priceless parallels cultivated lament in me, especially when she concluded by pointing to 1 Peter 2:4-5, a passage I providentially was studying!

Barbara Smith/Arlington, Wash.

Marvin Olasky’s perspective is valuable and timely. As a 73-year-old, I am concerned that our perspective and desire or ability to pause and not panic will be swept under the rug. May God continue to direct Marvin’s heart and thinking as he serves Him by serving others.

Trish Kimminau/Tucson, Ariz.

I’ve read about the problems with Evergrande and Chinese real estate for months, but I never understood what it was all about. Thank you, WORLD, for giving me perspective and clarity.

Pat Baker/Kansas City, Mo.

Speaking from experience, after serving on a school board for six years, I suggest Jennifer Jenkins meet with Tina Descovich and discuss what is best for the students, not irrational behavior at school board meetings or politics.

Linda Hoffman/La Mesa, Calif.

I live in California and fight for truth in the state. We have started five Christian schools and are currently helping multitudes begin to homeschool. The children must know the truth. It is criminal what our public schools here are doing here, and it can be very discouraging as the state hammers us again and again. Janie B. Cheaney made her points in her column so clear and succinct. I wept because of the faith and hope she gave us at the end: He is a living stone. He does rule in the affairs of man. He is not absent from His post. My sacrifices are acceptable and worth something very good.

Beverly Parrish/League City, Texas

I have loved Andrée Seu Peterson’s columns for many years, and I laughed so hard that I cried after reading this one. I then read it to my husband, and we both laughed until we cried.

New Year’s resolution

Rachel Kleppen/Williston, N.D.

Last January, I knew I needed to make changes and reduce the amount of information filling my mind from my social media feeds. I cut it all, deleting my social media, even swapping out my smartphone for a flip phone.

But the question remained: How can I know what’s happening in the world? The stuff I need to know. A few trusted and wise friends suggested WORLD as a fair, balanced, and reporting-driven news source. My husband bought me a subscription for Valentine’s Day, and I can say with confidence that becoming a subscriber, especially signing up for The Sift, has been one of the best changes I’ve made in my life this year.

I appreciate that WORLD doesn’t tell me how to think (mainstream media are chomping at the bit to shape worldview) but does the work at digging through the happenings in the world and sharing what should be most important to Christians. I read The Sift each morning feeling informed, not enraged. What an answer to prayer.

I have encouraged many friends my age (mid-30s) to subscribe to your level-headed reporting and ditch pundits on Twitter and YouTube, and many have taken my advice.

Thank you for helping clear my mind and soul of much of the meaningless vitriol that the “news” had been filling them with.

