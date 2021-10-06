Sept. 11—Tim Hinrichs/Marshfield, Wis.

Mindy Belz’s article opened my eyes to the powerful work of our sovereign God after the 9/11 terrorist attack. To hear of 2 million to 7 million Muslim conversions to Christianity in the past 20 years blows my mind.

Margie Whitaker/Knoxville, Tenn.

I pray that all the positive progress Mindy Belz reported on will result in Christians who can stay the course and multiply. May God be very real to them as He walks with them through this time.

Sept. 11—Daniel DeBruler/Fayetteville, N.C.

Thank you, Emily Belz, for adding perspective as we marked the anniversary of the day 9/11 became more than just another date on the calendar, and for showing how it affected us in different ways.

Laura Weieneth/Cedar Rapids, Iowa

I was 10 years old on 9/11. When I heard about Flight 93, I learned that anyone at any time might be called upon to show great courage—and I resolved to be courageous.

Sept. 11—Andrew Brackbill/Lititz, Pa.

This article accurately captured the experience we had visiting Northwest Iowa this summer. We encountered a Norman Rockwell kind of place, an unexpected, wonderful world of small towns surrounded by miles and miles of farms growing corn and soybeans. We hope to return.

Sept. 11—Christopher White/Matamoras, Pa.

The evidence for God is everywhere: in history, in the universe, all around us. But we will neither see nor hear it until we want to know the truth. As John 3:19 declares: “And this is the condemnation, that the light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.” The moment I confessed my evil deeds, Jesus came in!

Michael Keyes/Auburn, Calif.

We need this Voice in history today standing up to the Bertrand Russells of our culture. May His Voice be heard. God help us.

Sept. 11—John Mielke/Minnetonka, Minn.

This is the most powerfully written commentary on the current situation in Afghanistan. Mindy Belz has the on-the-ground experience and love for these people that add depth and credibility to her writing.

Sept. 11—Russ Frisinger/Divide, Colo.

I rarely find myself in opposition to Marvin Olasky, but I read Fault Lines and found Voddie Baucham Jr. very gracious in his naming of individuals and groups.

Sept. 11—Stephen Shive/White Hall, Md.

We began homeschooling when our first child was born in 1983 and continued with our other three children. We soon discovered the treasures of God’s World News and added this great resource to our eclectic curriculum. Thank you, Norm Bomer and Joel Belz!

Stuck on you

Sept. 11—Nancy Young/Gilbert, Ariz



I am so glad I read the small type on the edge of the cover wrap, as I did not realize the circle in the center was a sticker! I plan to put it either on my water bottle or my iPad. God bless you all for how well you glorify Him in your work and news products.



More letters, emails, and comments we didn’t have space for in the print edition

Sept. 11—Steve Arnold/Lake Forest, Calif.

Mindy Belz’s coverage of Afghanistan brings a much-needed and insightful perspective that is more nuanced than other media sources. Only God can bring something beautiful out of this catastrophe, advancing His kingdom through the stark contrast between the darkness of the Taliban and the light of the gospel.

Aug. 28—Gail Appel/The Villages, Fla.

Joel Belz’s column gets to the heart of what is wrong with America, and I suspect the entire world. Billy Graham once said, “When character is lost, everything is lost,” and we have lost the battle over personal character. Revival is the only way I know to win back the territory and reestablish a Christian worldview in America.

Aug. 28—Irvin F. Stapf Jr./Germantown, Md.

I often read and appreciate Janie B. Cheaney’s column for her insights into 21st-century life from a Biblical perspective—to begin to see life as our Lord sees it. Her column on “current convulsions in the English language” is a vital part of this.

Aug. 28—Anthony Chapman/Windsor, Mo.

Sophia Lee’s introspection and subsequent analysis about learning to listen to God speak are so thoughtful, devotional, mature, and widely needed. Thank you, Sophia: As you know, your first name means “wisdom.”