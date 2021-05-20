April 24—Tim Laitinen/Arlington, Texas

If I had enough money, I would pay to have Sophia Lee’s article translated into Spanish and distributed in Mexico and Central America. It is full of facts and buttressed with compassion. It’s an important read no matter one’s political persuasion.

Mitchell Considine/Elkhorn, Wis.

Sophia Lee wrote that “Trump was clear about his anti-immigration stance.” But President Donald Trump was saying essentially the same thing as President Joe Biden’s southern border coordinator, Roberta Jacobson: “The way to come to the United States is through legal pathways.”

April 24—Dan LaRue/Lebanon, Pa.

The defection of Iranian chess players to the West may be a bitter pill to swallow for the Iranian government because many believe the game originated in Persia.

April 24—John Boles/Camden, Ala.

Your outstanding article about the Georgia voting law revealed Major League Baseball’s hypocrisy. The MLB should get out of politics and just “Play ball!”

April 24—Jim Schultz/Decatur, Ill.

Thank you, Joel Belz, for your testimony. Oh, that those who follow you at WORLD will know the same Savior and share the same passion. May God allow you to continue. We need you.

April 24—Art Bergquist/San Marcos, Calif.

The review of Sound of Metal made me reflect on how hard it is to find and have (really) quiet time.

April 24—Gary D. Storm/Norman, Okla.

Ralph Moody, as Janie B. Cheaney noted, is, indeed, a “master memoirist,” and his books will give any family many hours of relief from the fantasy world of computer games, superheroes, and cell phones.

April 24—Michael Maloney/Larkspur, Colo.

As a West Point graduate and a 21-year Army officer, the Officers’ Christian Fellowship was a blessing throughout my career. I thank God for the OCF and for the cadets and officers in all branches of service who challenge one another to “be the light.”

April 24—Isie Kenyon/Ligonier, Pa.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is a well-done revision of Groundhog Day, but there were a few unexpected obscenities. I did enjoy the movie and appreciate WORLD helping me find this film among myriad terrible ones on streaming services.

April 24—Richard Hellam/Seaside, Calif.

Your description of Beverly Cleary as passing in Northern California is erroneous. Carmel is located in what we residents of the Monterey Peninsula regard as the Central Coast.

April 10—Zach Scheller/Mount Vernon, Ind.

Susan Olasky’s article summarized so well the difficulty of navigating a culture divided by politics that is so quick to jump to conclusions but slow to empathize and seek true healing.

Clarification

Kickboxer Amy Bream is currently 29 years old (“A hop of faith,” May 22, p. 66).

More letters, emails, and comments we didn’t have space for in the print edition:

April 24—Paul E. Michelson/Huntington, Ind.



Joel Belz’s reflections on his story of salvation and the wise words of his father bring to mind the evangelist Jimmy DiRaddo. He would often cheerfully begin his powerful sermons with the frank admission that he was afraid no one would show up to hear someone who had not been a former drug addict, alcoholic, criminal, or some other obvious reprobate—or who didn’t promise instant solutions to all of our problems: spiritual, psychological, physical, or economic. He was, he said, just a mere sinner, as we all are. But as he concluded, fret not, for Christ came into the world to save sinners, of whom the ordinary are the worst.

April 24—Michael Gilroy/Battle Ground, Wash.



My fourth grade teacher read one of Ralph Moody’s books to our class back in 1962. It set my imagination on fire. I was inspired by his can-do attitude and resourcefulness. The next generation could learn much and benefit greatly from his books.

April 24—Dorothy Gable/Dubuque, Iowa



Thank you, Marvin Olasky, for the reminder that God’s good can come, no matter what.April 24—Joan Allmendinger/Fort Collins, Colo.

Olasky’s column reminded me of what Philip Yancey wrote in his book Disappointment With God: “Faith means believing in advance what will only make sense in reverse.”



Sharon Reedy/Knoxville, Tenn.



Olasky’s column is so true. We do “live our lives forward but understand them backward.” Last November, I read a devotional in Our Daily Bread titled “People Forget,” with a verse from Deuteronomy 8:2, “Remember how the LORD your God led you all the way.” I then decided to write about God’s leading and protection of me over my 78 years of life to give to my daughter as a Christmas present. That effort resulted in 100 pages of text and photos titled “Blessings.” I would encourage all Christian parents to leave a record of God’s blessings for their children, not only to encourage them in their spiritual journey but also as a reminder to ourselves of God’s love and faithfulness to us even in the years before we knew Him.



Larry L. Litke/Wendell, N.C.



My high-school counselor told me not to even apply to college, as no one would accept me and I would end up disappointed. I almost believed him, but I applied to a small Christian college in Kansas and immediately received a provisional acceptance. I did not know how to study and was overwhelmed and struggled. Each day, I prayed, and I could fill pages of examples of when everything looked bleak but God had other plans for reasons only He knew. Gradually, I improved. After 10 years of college and three degrees, including a doctorate, I guess you could say that my high-school counselor was wrong. Praise the Lord. I was blessed to hold faculty positions at several medical schools for more than 27 years. Then, feeling God’s leading, I resigned my faculty appointment to head up a small Christian crisis relief and development organization followed by a position in a missionary training agency. I’m now retired and wondering what to do next, but I am sure God still has plans for me!

March 27—Lea Ann Brookens/Colorado Springs, Colo.



What a refreshing inspiration to read of all the acts of kindness during the Texas snowstorm crisis. Christianity is alive and well, but it is good to be reminded in tangible ways.



