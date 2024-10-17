Election Guide: Competing visions for America

The term unprecedented gets thrown around a lot these days, especially during election cycles. It’s mostly hyperbole, but this year it’s proved fairly accurate. Two assassination attempts. A last-minute presidential candidate switcheroo. And a contest expected to come down to just a handful of votes in a handful of states. Nov. 5 could end up being one for the record books after all.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are racing toward a photo finish, narrowly missing each other as they crisscross the country in search of low propensity voters. Even before Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, national polls found her and Trump neck and neck within the margin of error. While Harris has shored up more party support in battleground states where Biden lagged, November’s outcome is still anyone’s guess.

That brings the focus to the low propensity voter. In 2020, a record-high year for voter turnout, roughly 12.8 million eligible Americans still declined to cast a ballot. This year, both parties hope to bolster base support by convincing those voters to participate. And they’re tapping into a common motivator: fear.

“Donald Trump’s track record is a disaster for working people,” Harris said at an October rally in Michigan. “He is an existential threat to America’s labor movement.”

Across the country at a September rally in Las Vegas, Trump also repeated a dire warning common in his campaign speeches: “You won’t have a country anymore. You’re pretty close to not having one. You better hope I get elected.”

Harris polls better among women, who cite abortion and the economy as top concerns. But Trump has made inroads among men, Hispanics, and Jewish voters for his positions on the economy and Israel. According to AP VoteCast data, roughly 54 percent of likely voters without a college degree back the former president, while only 44 percent support Harris. But she holds a 21-point advantage among voters with a college degree.

Late in the race, the Trump campaign launched bus drives across swing states like Georgia in a final attempt to multiply voters. At a live show in Grand Rapids, Mich., talk show host Tucker Carlson promoted a tracking app that helps conservatives identify (and recruit) low propensity voters in Michigan and Pennsylvania. And Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley regularly urges Republicans to recruit 10 friends to bring to the polls on Nov. 5.

While the presidential race predictably gets the most attention, the balance of power in Congress is also up for grabs this election cycle. Whichever party comes out on top hopes to expand the knife’s edge majority that has sharpened political division and gridlock for years—no matter who’s in control. Voters in several states will also consider constitutional amendments on significant issues: abortion, voting rights, and recreational marijuana.

Read on to learn about the contests worth watching as results roll in on election night.

David Schweikert (left) and Amish Shah Handout photos

Arizona

Of Arizona’s nine U.S. House seats, six are currently held by Republicans and three by Democrats. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is targeting the 1st and 6th districts as part of a broader effort to overturn seats currently held by Republicans.

In District 1, Republican incumbent David Schweikert, 62, will face Democrat Amish Shah. Schweikert, who is serving his seventh term, won the suburban Phoenix district by just 3,200 votes in 2022. Redistricting following the 2020 census moved Schweikert into an area more favorable to Democrats. His campaign has focused on lower taxes, creating jobs, and stopping illegal immigration. Shah, 47, a doctor and former state legislator, describes himself as “100% pro-choice” and advocates for universal healthcare.



Juan Ciscomani (left) and Kirsten Engel Handout photos

In District 6, one-term incumbent Republican Juan Ciscomani, 42, and Democrat Kirsten Engel, 63, are facing off for a rematch of the 2022 election, which Ciscomani won by just 5,232 votes. Before running for Congress, Ciscomani worked for the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and as a senior adviser for regional and international affairs under former Gov. Doug Ducey. Ciscomani has called for more resources at the border and policies that guarantee Social Security and Medicare for seniors. Engel, a lawyer and former state legislator, has campaigned on water rights, clean energy, and increased access to abortion.

John Duarte (left) and Adam Gray Handout photos

California

Republicans hold only 11 of the state’s 52 House seats—five of them in districts where Biden won in 2020.

One of the closest races is incumbent GOP Rep. John Duarte, 58, against Democratic former state Assemblyman Adam Gray, 47, in the 13th District. Duarte beat Gray by only 564 votes in the 2022 election. They have campaigned on similar issues: water infrastructure, education, and cost of living. Gray brands himself as a centrist willing to anger both parties for good policy, like when he introduced an unsuccessful bill to suspend California’s gas tax. He opposes any protections for unborn babies from abortion.



Scott Baugh (left) and David Min Handout photos

In the 47th District, former Republican California Assemblyman Scott Baugh, 62, took the highest number of votes in the primaries, with Democrat David Min, 48, close behind. Baugh is ­campaigning on a promise to lower taxes and advocate to secure the border, while Min is making gun violence, climate change, and abortion his top campaign issues.



David Valadao (left) and Rudy Salas Handout photos

In the 22nd District, incumbent Republican Rep. David Valadao, 47, will attempt to fend off a challenge from Democrat Rudy Salas, 47, a former state assemblyman. Valadao beat Salas in the last election by fewer than 4,000 votes. Valadao voted to impeach Trump during his time in office. He won only 3 percent more votes than Salas in the primary.

Yadira Caraveo (left) and Gabe Evans Handout photos

Colorado

Democrats currently hold five of the state’s congressional seats, with Republicans holding the other three. Only one race this year is expected to be competitive.

Incumbent Yadira Caraveo, a Democrat representing the 8th District, is facing a strong challenge from Republican Gabe Evans. Caraveo, 43, won the seat in 2022 in the narrowest race won by a Democrat. The former state legislator and pediatrician is the daughter of Mexican immigrants and advocates for immigration reform that would include a pathway to citizenship. She co-sponsored the federal bill that would enshrine abortion access into federal law.

Evans, 38, is a current state representative who graduated from Patrick Henry College in 2009. He is a U.S. Army veteran and former police lieutenant who owns a family farm. He describes himself as pro-life but said he would not vote for a national abortion ban. He advocates for strong national defense and education choice.



Chellie Pingree (left) and Ron Russell Handout photos

Maine

Both of the state’s two congressional districts have elected Democratic representatives in the past three elections. Incumbent Rep. Chellie Pingree, 69, is expected to hold her seat against Republican challenger Ron Russell, 70, in District 1. District 2 is considered a toss-up between Democratic incumbent Rep. Jared Golden and Republican state Rep. Austin Theriault.



Jared Golden (left) and Austin Theriault Handout photos

Golden, 42, served with the Marine Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan and has represented the district since 2019. Before that he worked in the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee as a policy adviser and served in the Maine state House. He’s been vocal about his support for Israel and acknowledged a need for increased border security.

Theriault, 30, drove for NASCAR and later moved into the business and management side of the sport. In his role as a Maine state representative, he sits on the Leave of Absence and Trans­portation committees. Theriault expressed commitment to securing the U.S. border, opposing ­electric vehicle mandates, and returning manufacturing to American soil. He has Trump’s endorsement.

Kristen McDonald Rivet (left) and Paul Junge Handout photos

Michigan

The state currently has seven Democratic and six Republican representatives. Two races are worth watching:

In the 8th District, Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection. Democrat state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet, 54, will face off with Republican Paul Junge, a former prosecutor, news anchor, and public affairs officer for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Junge, 58, supports requiring asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while awaiting hearings, and he backs laws that protect babies from abortion with exceptions for the life of the mother. McDonald Rivet is pro-­abortion and anti-gun. Her platform emphasizes bringing higher-paying jobs to the state and improving workforce readiness.



Hillary Scholten (left) and Paul Hudson Handout photos

In the 3rd District, incumbent Hillary Scholten, 42, flipped her seat Democratic in 2022 after 46 years of Republican representation. She opposes legal protections for unborn babies and wants to impose stricter regulations on health insurance companies. Her Republican challenger, attorney Paul Hudson, 42, is expected to make it a close race. He wants to improve the economy through deregulation, lower taxes, and less government spending.

Dina Titus (left) and Mark Robertson Handout photos

Nevada

Four U.S. House seats are up for election here—three held by Democrats and one by a Republican. The National Republican Congressional Committee is targeting the three seats held by Democrats as part of a broader effort to strengthen the Republican majority in the House.

In the 1st District, Democratic incumbent Rep. Dina Titus, 74, faces seven other candidates. Titus has held the position since 2013. Republican Army veteran Mark Robertson, 64, is challenging Titus for the second time after she beat him in 2022 with 51.6 percent of the vote to his 46 percent. He is a member of the Latter-day Saints religious group.

In the 2nd District, Republican incumbent Rep. Mark Amodei, 66, is running to retain the seat he first assumed in 2011. No Democratic candidates filed to challenge him, but he will face three candidates from other parties.



Susie Lee (left) and Drew Johnson Handout photos

In the 3rd District, Democratic incumbent Rep. Susie Lee, 57, assumed office in 2019 and faces Republican challenger Drew Johnson this year. Johnson, 44, founded the Beacon Center of Tennessee think tank and was a senior fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research.



Steven Horsford (left) and John Lee Handout photos

In the 4th District, Democratic incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford, 51, is running against three candidates from the Republican, Independent American, and Libertarian parties. GOP challenger John Lee, 68, is the former mayor of North Las Vegas.

Thomas Kean Jr. (left) and Susan Altman Handout photos

New Jersey

Of its 12 congressional seats, Republicans hold only three. After 2022 redistricting, one district became more Republican while the rest tilted even more Democratic.

Republican Thomas Kean Jr., 55, flipped the 7th District Republican in 2022, winning by fewer than 9,000 votes. This year, he’ll face Susan Altman, 57, an executive of the left-wing New Jersey Working Families Alliance. Her main platform is pro-­abortion advocacy. Altman also supports gun control measures and increasing taxes for the rich and opposes efforts to ensure books at public schools are age-appropriate. Kean does not speak frequently about his policy positions but mostly votes for the GOP position in Washington. He endorsed Trump in June, and the former president promised to stump for him.



Gabriel Vasquez (left) and Yvette Herrell Handout photos

New Mexico

Only one of three U.S. House seats here is expected to be a toss-up this year.

Republicans hope to reclaim the 2nd District, which has flipped ­parties in every election since 2018. Democrat Gabriel Vasquez won the seat in 2022 by only 1,000 votes. He was formerly a city councilor in Las Cruces. Vasquez, 40, frequently campaigns on border policy. He signed a resolution earlier this year calling out Republicans for not working on bipartisan solutions. He faces a challenge from Republican Yvette Herrell, 60, who held the seat before him. Herrell is a pro-life Christian but said she would not support a national law protecting babies from abortion. She supports exceptions to abortion laws for rape and incest as well as the life of the mother.



Anthony D'Esposito (left) and Lauren Gillen Handout photos

New York

Democrats currently hold 16 of the state’s congressional seats while Republicans fill the remaining 10. Three of the most contested Republican-held seats nationwide are in New York.

Anthony D’Esposito, 42, is a former New York police detective who represents Long Island voters in the 4th Congressional District. D’Esposito has campaigned on a platform of ending ­illegal immigration and cracking down on crime and has the endorsement of both the Republican and Conservative parties. He faces Democrat and Common Sense Party nominee Laura Gillen, who previously served as the first Democrat supervisor elected in Long Island’s Hempstead Town in over 100 years.



Mike Lawler (left) and Mondaire Jones Handout photos

Mike Lawler, a Republican from District 17, has made fiscal responsibility and tax relief central planks of his campaign. Lawler, 38, was first elected to this role in 2022, winning an impressive underdog victory against a Democratic incumbent. Democratic and Working Families Party challenger Mondaire Jones, 37, is a former U.S. representative who opted not to run in the 17th District in 2022 after redistricting.



Marc Molinaro (left) and Josh Riley Handout photos

District 19’s Republican incumbent Marc Molinaro, 49, has served one term in his current role. He launched his political career at age 18 when he served on his city’s Board of Trustees. The following year, he became the youngest mayor in the United States at the time and later won a seat in the New York State Assembly. Molinaro is headed for a tough rematch against Democratic and Working Families Party rival Josh Riley, 42, whom he beat in 2022. Riley is running on a platform of boosting the middle class and protecting the environment. Both Molinaro and Riley have criticized current U.S.-Mexico border policies.

Donald Davis (left) and Laurie Buckhout Handout photos

North Carolina

The state’s U.S. House seats are currently split evenly between Democrats and Republicans. Nine incumbents are running for reelection. The District 1 race is considered the state’s most competitive. It has had a Democratic representative since 1899, but current incumbent Donald Davis, 53, won the seat in 2022 with just 52.4 ­percent of the vote. The National Republican Congressional Committee is targeting the seat as one that could possibly turn red. Republican Laurie Buckhout, 62, is a retired U.S. Army colonel who has campaigned on securing the southern border and promoting an “America first” agenda. Davis is a U.S. Air Force veteran who has championed agricultural issues.



Michael Rulli (left) and Michael Kripchak Handout photos

Ohio

Democrats hold five of the state’s congressional districts and Republicans hold nine. Only one race is considered a toss-up: the 6th District. Republican Michael Rulli, 55, won the seat in a special election in June. Before that, he served two terms in the Ohio state Senate. Most recently, he sponsored the Saving Adolescents From Experimentation Act, which included provisions to protect minors from medical attempts to change their sex traits. It also requires schools to separate sports teams based on biological sex. Democratic challenger Michael Kripchak, lost to Rulli in June but hopes to unseat him in November. Kripchak served in the Air Force for seven years before pursuing a career in Hollywood. According to a Ballotpedia survey, he says he wants to “restore the American dream” by advocating for education reform and backing a strong Farm Bill.



Lori Chavez-DeRemer (left) and Janelle Bynum Handout photos

Oregon

Oregon has six seats in the House of Representatives. Three incumbents are Democrats, and two are Republicans.

In 2022 Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer flipped the 5th District, an area Biden won by 9 points in 2020. The surprise upset makes the district competitive for the first time in more than two decades. Her victory also made her the first Latina and first female Republican member of Congress from Oregon. Chavez-DeRemer, 56, has voted to increase border security and combat the spread of fentanyl. Last year she called abortion a state issue and said she does not support Republican efforts to block federal funding for it. The Lugar Center named Chavez-DeRemer the most bipartisan member in the 118th Congress. This year she formally endorsed Trump for reelection.

Challenger Janelle Bynum, 49, has twice defeated Chavez-DeRemer in state legislative races. Bynum, originally from Washington, D.C., currently serves in the Oregon Legislature and owns four McDonald’s restaurants in the Portland area. During her four terms in the state Legislature, Bynum has focused heavily on criminal justice reforms and lessening offender penalties. If elected, Bynum would become Oregon’s first black representative. She wants to codify Roe v. Wade into law and also promises to expand Medicaid and regulate carbon emissions.



Matt Cartwright (left) and Rob Bresnahan Jr. Handout photos

Pennsylvania

The state’s 18 congressional districts are equally balanced between Republicans and Democrats. Two with Democratic incumbents are considered toss-ups this year.

In the 8th District, Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright, 63, is running for a fourth term. His website claims he has introduced more bipartisan bills than any of his Democratic peers. But according to tracking by FiveThirtyEight, he has voted with Biden’s priorities 100 percent of the time. His opponent, Republican Rob Bresnahan Jr., 34, has worked as an executive at his family’s electrical company. He said he would support closed border policies and other conservative priorities like protecting girls from competing against boys in school sports.



Susan Wild (left) and Ryan Mackenzie Handout photos

In the 7th District, Democratic Rep. Susan Wild, 67, is also hoping for a fourth term. She is running on a platform to lower prescription drug prices and support for climate change response policies. Wild is the ranking member on the House Ethics Committee. Her challenger, six-term Republican state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, 42, has pledged to cut spending in Washington and work to secure the southern border.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (left) and Joe Kent Handout photos

Washington

With Republicans holding a narrow majority in Congress, statewide races from coast to coast will prove consequential in the fight for control.

In Washington state’s 3rd District, first-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, 36, is reportedly tied in the polls with Republican challenger Joe Kent, 44. Trump won the district in 2020. Before Gluesenkamp Perez won in 2022, Republicans represented the district for more than a decade.

Kari Lake (left) and Ruben Gallego Handout photos

Arizona

Arizona voters will elect one member to the U.S. Senate after Independent incumbent Kyrsten Sinema decided not to seek reelection. Republican candidate Kari Lake, 55, plans to prioritize securing the country’s borders, protecting water resources in Western states, and improving the nation’s education system, according to her campaign website. She does not support a federal ban on abortion. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, 44, has represented the state in the U.S. House since 2015. Before that he served four years in the state Legislature. Before entering politics, Gallego served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Iraq. Gallego is pro-­abortion and co-sponsored the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine abortion access into federal law.



Larry Hogan (left) and Angela Alsobrooks Handout photos

Maryland

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, is not running for reelection, leaving a hotly contested seat. Former Gov. Larry Hogan, 68, a Republican, hopes to win on his experience and popularity among more moderate voters. In 2018, Hogan became the first Republican governor of Maryland since 1954 to win a second term. His campaign has focused on cutting through partisanship to pass policy, pointing to his eight years of tax cuts as governor. Hogan, a Catholic, described himself to The New York Times as pro-choice and promised to support any legislation that codifies a federal right to abortion. Prince George’s County Executive and former state’s attorney Angela Alsobrooks, a 53-year-old Democrat, supports a national right to abortion. Her other top priorities include agriculture reform, climate change, and education. If elected, Alsobrooks would be the state’s first black senator.



Mike Rogers (left) and Elissa Slotkin Handout photos

Michigan

A highly watched race is shaping up to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat. The Republican candidate, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, 61, is a onetime FBI agent who retired from serving in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015. His campaign platform includes advancing the economy to lower consumer costs and taking a firm foreign policy stand against China. The Democratic candidate, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, 48, began serving in the House in 2019 and has campaigned on lowering prescription drug costs and strengthening supply chains. She previously worked for the CIA as an analyst and held different defense and intelligence roles for the Bush and Obama administrations.



Jon Tester (left) and Tim Sheehy Handout photos

Montana

Analysts predict this race will be one of the most competitive of the year. Incumbent Democrat Jon Tester, 68, has held the seat since 2006, but the state has grown increasingly conservative. Former President Trump won Montana by 16 percentage points in 2020, and Tester is the only Democrat currently holding statewide office. Tester describes himself as a moderate and has emphasized local issues during the campaign. He supports expanding veterans’ clinics and investing in rural hospitals and schools. He also supports codifying abortion access in federal law. Republican challenger Tim Sheehy, 38, is a former Navy SEAL and active firefighting pilot who describes himself as a conservative outsider. His campaign platform includes finishing the southern border wall, increasing education choice, and protecting public lands. He calls himself “proudly pro-life” and supports protections for IVF procedures.



Jacky Rosen (left) and Sam Brown Handout photos

Nevada

Democratic incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen, 67, first took office in 2019 and previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2017 to 2019. Before entering politics, Rosen worked as a computer software engineer. She has prioritized expanding access to affordable healthcare and housing. She is also staunchly pro-abortion and helped introduce the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine abortion access into federal law. Republican retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, 40, left the military with a Purple Heart after a bomb detonated under his vehicle in Afghanistan in 2008. Brown, who is outspoken about his Christian faith, started a business providing emergency pharmaceutical support to veterans before he unsuccessfully ran for Nevada’s other Senate seat in 2022. He is running on plans to improve the state’s economy, stop illegal immigration, and expand school choice.



Sherrod Brown (left) and Bernie Moreno Handout photos

Ohio

Incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, was first elected to the Senate in 2006. In late April, the Senate passed the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, which Brown helped to draft. The bill expands U.S. sanctions to fentanyl cartels in Mexico to cut off the supply chain. Republican businessman Bernie Moreno, who’s never held political office, says his outsider status makes him an ideal candidate. As a legal immigrant from Colombia, he supports a stronger U.S.-Mexico border policy and speaks against outsourcing U.S. jobs to China.



Bob Casey Jr. (left) and Dave McCormick Handout photos

Pennsylvania

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Jr., 64, hopes to retain his seat, which he first won in 2006, for a fourth term this year. During his tenure, he sponsored the Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which became federal law in 2009 and prevents people convicted of hate crimes from purchasing guns. Until 2016, Casey was considered a left-leaning moderate, but in recent years he has aligned more closely with the party’s progressives. In 2022, he abandoned his pro-life position and promised to vote to codify abortion access if given the opportunity. He was also an early supporter of legalizing same-sex marriage. Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick, 59, hopes to flip the seat Republican. This is McCormick’s second attempt to go to Washington. He ran for Pennsylvania’s other U.S. Senate seat in 2022 and lost in the primary to celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz, who had Trump’s endorsement. (Democrat John Fetterman defeated Oz in the general election by nearly 5 points.) The race is expected to be one of the most expensive statewide elections in the country this cycle.



Jim Justice (left) and Glenn Elliott Handout photos

West Virginia

When Democrat Joe Manchin, 77, announced his retirement from the Senate and left the Democratic Party to become an Independent (though he remained a member of the Senate Democratic Caucus), Republicans saw his seat as an opportunity to flip the chamber’s balance of power. Republican candidate Gov. Jim Justice, 73, has a background in business as the former president and CEO of Bluestone Industries Inc. and the Bluestone Coal Corp. Justice, the state’s governor since 2017, has framed himself as a pro-Trump, pro-economy, pro-energy candidate. He says he’ll stand against what he sees as a political war on coal, a central commodity in West Virginia’s economy. Democrat Glenn Elliott, 52, also has a record of public service, having served his hometown of Wheeling as mayor for two terms starting in 2016. Elliott also owns a law firm and a real estate company. His website lists abortion access as his No. 1 issue. He also wants to safeguard Social Security, healthcare, and unions. Manchin endorsed Elliott in the primary.



Tammy Baldwin (left) and Eric Hovde Handout photos

Wisconsin

Tammy Baldwin, 62, the Democratic incumbent, is fending off a strong challenge from Republican newcomer Eric Hovde, 60. Baldwin, a lawyer, has held her Senate seat since 2013. Hovde, a real estate executive and bank CEO, has never held political office. He has said he would prioritize reduced government spending, lowering inflation, and securing the southern border. Hovde has multiple sclerosis and says he also wants to ­champion healthcare reform measures. Baldwin said she wants to focus on lowering costs for items like healthcare and prescription drugs. She also supports the abortion-boosting Women’s Health Protection Act.

Abortion

Arizona: The Arizona Abortion Access Act would remove existing ­protections for unborn babies and prevent lawmakers from adopting future protections before the point of viability. It also would allow abortions after 24 weeks to save a woman’s life or to protect her mental or physical health.

Colorado: Proposed Initiative 89 would enshrine in the state constitution an unfettered right to abortion and remove the current prohibition on using tax dollars to pay for the procedure.

Florida: Amendment 4 would establish a right to abortion until the baby is able to survive outside the womb or when “necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

Maryland: The Maryland Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment would add a right to “reproductive freedom” to the state constitution, explicitly including the right to terminate an unborn baby. The amendment needs a simple majority to succeed. State law already permits abortion with legislation passed in 1991 to ensure it would be legal even if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Missouri: Amendment 3 would establish a state constitutional right to abortion while also allowing the ­gov­ernment to protect babies after the point of viability.

Montana: The Right to Abortion Initiative would prohibit the government from adopting any protections for unborn babies before the age of “fetal viability.”

Nebraska: The Prohibit Abortions After the First Trimester Amendment would protect unborn babies after the first trimester, with exceptions for medical emergencies and pregnancies that stem from sexual assault or incest. The Right to Abortion Initiative would allow abortion up to the point of fetal viability.

Nevada: The Nevada Reproduc­tive Rights Amendment would enshrine abortion access into the state’s constitution. The measure would only protect babies after the point in pregnancy when they would most likely survive outside the womb, according to the amendment. Abortions would be permitted at any time if a physician deems it necessary to protect the health of the mother. Under current state law, abortions that are “medically necessary” are allowed on babies up to 24 weeks of gestation.

New York: The Equal Rights Amendment would add a host of new protected categories to the state’s constitution, such as “gender identity” and “pregnancy outcomes,” including abortion.

South Dakota: The Right to Abortion Initiative, also known as Constitutional Amendment G, would allow women to obtain abortions within the first trimester of pregnancy. During the second trimester, the state is allowed to protect unborn life, but “only in ways that are reasonably related to the physical health of the pregnant woman.” The amendment would still allow abortions in the third trimester if the mother’s life is at risk.

Voting

Alaska: The Repeal Top-Four Ranked-Choice Voting Initiative would eliminate the top-four primaries and ranked-choice voting general elections and establish a party primary system. Under the current system, the top four candidates in a primary advance to the general election, regardless of party.

Arizona: Proposition 140 would replace partisan primaries with single ballots, require candidates to receive a majority of votes in general elections, and require the use of ranked-choice voting in general elections with three or more candidates. Rather than the two candidates with the most votes moving on to the general election—known as plurality voting—ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. Candidates with the lowest number of votes are then eliminated, but a voter’s second or third preference can help put a candidate through to the next ballot. Another Arizona initiative, Proposition 133, would require partisan primary elections and prohibit single-­ballot primaries.

Colorado: The Colorado Top-Four Open Primary and Ranked-Choice Voting Initiative would establish top-four open primary elections and ranked-choice voting.

Connecticut: A no-excuse absentee voting measure would remove all eligibility restrictions. Over half of states allow no-excuse absentee voting, according to a 2023 report by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Idaho: One measure would ­codify in the Idaho Constitution that only U.S. citizens may vote in the state. Another initiative would implement ranked-choice voting for most primaries in the state outside of presidential contests.

Iowa: One amendment would change the language of the state constitution to prohibit noncitizens from voting. The amendment would also allow 17-­year-olds who will be 18 by the general election to vote in primary elections.

Kentucky: The Kentucky Citizenship Requirement for Voting Amendment would clarify that noncitizens are barred from voting in the state.

Missouri: Amendment 7 would add to the state constitution a provision that only U.S. citizens can vote in elections—something state law already mandates. It would also ban ranked-choice voting and eliminate runoff elections in party primaries as long as one candidate wins a plurality of votes.

Montana: One measure would adopt top-four primaries and another would require a majoritarian vote system for general elections, such as runoff elections or ranked-choice voting.

Nevada: The Better Voting Nevada Initiative amendment would establish new election formats: Open top-five voting for primary elections and ranked-choice voting for general elections. The amendment would apply to congressional and state elections. Nevada would be the third state to establish ranked-choice voting behind Maine and Alaska.

North Carolina: The North Carolina Citizenship Requirement for Voting Amendment would amend the state constitution to say only U.S. citizens who are 18 years old or older can vote.

Oklahoma: A ballot measure in the state would prevent noncitizens from voting. The Oklahoma Constitution currently stipulates that “every citizen” may vote, but it does not clarify whether noncitizens have the same privilege.

Oregon: An amendment would establish ranked-choice voting when electing nonlegislative federal and state offices.

South Carolina: The South Carolina Citizenship Requirement for Voting Amendment would amend the state constitution to say only U.S. citizens who are 18 years old or older can vote.

South Dakota: Constitutional Amendment H would require primaries be open to any registered voter, and only the top two picks would advance to the general election, regardless of party. With a strong Republican majority in the state, this is expected to benefit the GOP.

Wisconsin: The Wisconsin Citizenship Requirement for Voting Amendment would amend the state constitution to say only U.S. citizens who are 18 years old or older can vote.

Physician-assisted suicide

West Virginia: If approved, a ballot measure would prohibit the practice of physician-assisted suicide, euthanasia, or “mercy killing.”

Economic Policy

Alaska: Measure 1 would increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour and require paid sick leave. It would also prohibit employers from penalizing employees who refuse to attend employer-sponsored meetings regarding religious or political matters.

Arizona: Proposition 138 would allow tipped workers to be paid 25 percent less per hour than the minimum wage if any tips are not less than the minimum wage plus $2 for all hours worked.

California: One citizen initiative seeks to raise California’s minimum wage to $18 per hour. Another would raise the income tax for millionaires and save the extra funding in a pandemic prevention and response fund.

Massachusetts: Question 5 would gradually increase the wage of tipped employees until it meets the state minimum wage in 2029. Tipping would then be allowed in addition to the minimum wage.

Missouri: Proposition A would increase the state minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 and require future adjustments for inflation. It would also set minimum requirements for employee sick leave. Amendment 2 would legalize sports betting in Missouri, one of 12 states where it is currently not allowed.

Marriage and Gender

California: One proposal would repeal Proposition 8, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman. If passed, California would declare marriage “a fundamental right” to all residents, including same-sex couples.

South Dakota: The South Dakota Gender-Neutral Constitutional Language Amendment would remove universal masculine voice from the state constitution and replace it with gender neutral pronouns and terms. Nine other states have passed similar amendments.

Marijuana

Florida: Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana. Under the initiative, Floridians 21 and older could possess up to three ounces of marijuana and five grams in the form of concentrate. The state permitted medical marijuana in 2016.