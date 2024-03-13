2024 Easter gift books

In the weeks leading up to Easter, many families look for resources to help their children prepare their hearts and minds to celebrate the risen Christ. Over the years, WORLD has reviewed numerous family devotionals and Easter-themed picture books that are wonderful resources for your home library. Many of these books would also make timely gifts.

While the list below features books with Easter themes, if you are looking for general book recommendations to give as Easter gifts, WORLD’s recent Children’s Books of the Year coverage offers picture book, fiction, and nonfiction options, too.

* Denotes a staff favorite

Picture books

Something Better Coming by Megan Saben*

Saben highlights the miraculous resurrections of the widow’s son, Jairus’ daughter, and beloved Lazarus. The book culminates with Jesus’ triumph over the grave and the hope all followers of Christ can have about a future “free from death for all eternity.” (Ages 3–8)



He Is Risen: Rocks Tell the Story of Easter by Patti Rokus

Rokus’ simple language and elegant rock photographs tell the story of Christ’s death and resurrection in a fresh and effective way. Rokus pairs these scenes with short sentences and reference verses, keeping the format uncomplicated and easy for children to follow. (Ages 4–8)

On That Easter Morning by Mary Joslin

Joslin’s compelling storytelling leads young readers from the last week of Christ’s life on earth through His resurrection. Joslin helps children understand historically and theologically important connections, like how the Last Supper was a celebration of Passover. (Ages 5–8)

Miracle Man: The Story of Jesus by John Hendrix

The first half of this book focuses on the miracles of Jesus and the second on His death and resurrection. Hendrix goes to great lengths to defamiliarize the story, making it fresh and new even for those who have heard it repeatedly in church. (Ages 5–9)

Benjamin’s Box by Melody Carlson

This book weaves a story about a young Jerusalem boy named Benjamin whose path intersects with Christ’s. Families can use this book alongside “resurrection eggs,” a set of plastic Easter eggs with small items inside them that help tell the Easter story. (Ages 4–8)

A Tale of Two Kings by Gloria Furman

This story contrasts the first and second Adam, explaining how Adam’s sin brought death but Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross reversed the curse to give life. Even though the world is still broken, Furman reminds children they can have great hope in “the King who is making all things new.” (Ages 3–8)

Petook: An Easter Story by Caryll Houselander

Petook, a rooster, first encounters Jesus as a boy admiring Petook’s brood. Years later, an older Petook observes with sadness the three crosses on Calvary. But three days later, nature stirs, darkness turns to light, and Petook cheers as he celebrates the beauty of new life. (Ages 4–6)

The Tale of Three Trees by Angela Elwell Hunt*

Three trees on a mountaintop dream of what they might become. Years later, the trees’ destinies are fulfilled but are greater than they could have imagined as they each serve Jesus differently. It is a beautiful retelling of a traditional folk tale. (Ages 5–8)



The Legend of the Easter Egg by Lori Walburg

When Thomas’ sister becomes ill, a chocolate egg gives him hope by reminding him of chicks that burst out with life and of the stone rolled away from Jesus’ tomb. Walburg interweaves Easter traditions into the story and shows how a boy finds faith amid trial. (Ages 4–6)

Simon and the Easter Miracle by Mary Joslin and Anna Luraschi

This retelling of a European folk tale offers a unique depiction of Simon of Cyrene and new life in Christ. When an officer orders Simon to carry the cross of a prisoner, he completes the task, but then afterward, he experiences miraculous events. (Ages 5–8)

The Story of God With Us by Kenneth Padgett and Shay Gregorie

This book seeks to show children how God has orchestrated everything throughout history “So He could dwell with us, and we with Him.” It reminds children that this epic story is still unfolding, and one day all of God’s people will be united with Him in the new creation. (Ages 5–10)

The Garden, the Curtain, and the Cross by Carl Laferton

From the Garden of Eden to the new Jerusalem, this bold and brightly illustrated picture book uses just 32 pages to walk children through the entire Biblical story. The simple, relatable storytelling makes it a powerful introduction to Biblical typology and Christ’s restoration of fellowship between God and man. (Ages 3–8)

Easter/Lenten devotionals

Darkest Night, Brightest Day by Marty Machowski*

Machowski designed this unique 14-day devotional in two parts. Families can begin reading the first portion, “Darkest Night,” during the week before Easter Sunday. Readers then flip the book over to continue with Part 2, “Brightest Day,” during Easter week. (Ages 5–10)



Who Is Jesus? by Kate Hox*

Hox helps children learn more about Jesus by exploring the salvation story through the framework of Jesus’ many identities. The 40-day devotional also shows children how Old Testament foreshadowing and New Testament imagery point to Jesus. (Ages 4–11)

Journey to the Cross by Helen Haidle

This story, which would work well read aloud as a family, includes narratives of each day in Jesus’ last week of life before His crucifixion, concluding with the resurrection and the events of Pentecost. Haidle carefully works through the story’s key tenets of Christian theology. (Ages 6–12)

On the Road to the Cross by Rob Burkhart

The book offers reflections on the side characters in the Easter story. Each chapter begins with a fictional exploration of how the Easter story may have affected witnesses while devotional readings explore the lessons these characters can teach us about following Christ. (Ages 12+)

The Wonder of Easter by Ed Drew

This book uses Luke’s Gospel and Old Testament passages to explore the people and events surrounding Jesus’ death and resurrection. Written with busy families in mind, the devotional provides suggestions for object lessons and question prompts for all ages. (Ages 4–12)

Meals With Jesus by Ed Drew

This follow-up to Drew’s earlier book employs the same format but focuses on the nine meals Jesus shared with others in the Gospel of Luke. Two suggested schedules guide you through the book during Lent or any time of the year. (Ages 4–12)

Amon’s Adventure by Arnold Ytreeide*

A 13-year-old Jewish boy finds his newfound status as a man put to the test when his father faces accusations of theft. As he sets out to save his father, his story intertwines with Jesus’ unfolding ministry, crucifixion, and resurrection. (Ages 5–12)

Mission Accomplished by Scott James

This two-week family devotional is intended for the weeks before and after Easter. Each day includes a Scripture passage, a short reflection, questions, and discussion prompts. Hymns and simple craft ideas appear intermittently. (Ages 5–12)

A Jesus Easter by Barbara Reaoch

To help children understand the scope of Easter and God’s epic rescue plan, Reaoch begins her devotional study in the Old Testament. She then moves through key events of the Easter story while highlighting the roles various people had in God’s unfolding story. (Ages 5–12)

Journey to the Cross by Paul David Tripp

Older tweens and teens could read with their parents this 40-day Lenten devotional. Tripp writes that the season of Lent “is not about what you are doing or are committing yourself to do for God, but about what He has done and is now doing for you.” (Ages 12+)

The Risen One by Scott James

This small book features 12 brief devotions with Scripture and questions to “connect with kids.” Although James suggests families begin reading the devotions 10 Sundays before Easter, families could also choose to read them over a shorter period of time. (Ages 8+)

