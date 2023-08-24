Worldview journalism for kids

The start of a new school year seems an appropriate time to tell you about God’s WORLD News, our news division for students. GWN goes back to 1981, when we began ­publishing weekly student newspapers. Even after updates and expansions over the years, print news magazines remain the centerpiece of our student products.

That may not always be true, and the explosion of digital options for young people has made us question whether print is a thing of the past.

For many GWN families, though, print is still important. Our survey of parents and teachers, from both within the WORLD family and without, indicated a strong preference for delivering news the old-fashioned way: on paper. Most of them say that even their kids still like holding a magazine or book in their hands. For now, then, our print magazines remain, and we continue to deliver news and features at three levels: God’s Big WORLD, for early readers, to about age 6; WORLDkids, for the age group of about 7 to 10; and WORLDteen, for students from about 11 to 14.

The newly reimagined family of sites at GWNews.com delivers news content at those same three levels. According to managing editor Rebecca Cochrane, the sites will provide recommended reading for kids of all ages (a hat tip to our God’s World Book Club days). GWNews.com will also include audience contributions like notes, ideas, and artwork from our readers; more teaching resources and ­supplemental materials; and other articles, videos, and books that “extend the context of the students’ learning experience.”

You’ll also find our News Coach content, including access to Concurrently: The News Coach Podcast, a new printable Concurrently companion with each weekly episode, and a dedicated News Coach email newsletter.

We have had a long-standing commitment to helping students understand what’s going on in the world and see current events within the context of Biblical principles. That commitment extends to helping parents, grandparents, and teachers by providing them with tools to disciple the students in their care.

That’s really what we’re talking about, after all: discipleship. If we are helping the students in our lives understand how to live as Christians—in the world but not of it—then instilling wisdom surrounding current events is a good place to spend some time. Please visit GWNews.com to learn more and to subscribe.