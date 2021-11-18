Who you gonna call … again?

If you have fond memories of the original Ghostbusters from 1984, you’ll enjoy Ghostbusters: Afterlife, currently in ­theaters. Director Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan directed the original, says he made the film to help him understand his own childhood.



Afterlife is a distant sequel to the 1984 movie, following the grandchildren of an original Ghostbuster: The kids need to unravel their family history and finish their grandfather’s work. Their mother (Carrie Coon) moves her family to a farmhouse her estranged father left her in rural Oklahoma.

Teenage Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) wants to fit in with the local kids, while 12-year-old Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) struggles to fit in anywhere. She takes after her grandfather, being a bit ­awkward while possessing a brilliant scientific mind. Paul Rudd rounds out the pleasant cast as Phoebe’s science teacher.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife earns a PG-13 rating for supernatural action, suggestive references, and brief language, but the film isn’t nearly as crude as its forebear. Some parents might feel comfortable watching it with the kids, but the nostalgia-driven Afterlife is for Gen Xers seeking to relive their childhood.