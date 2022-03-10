Westward bound
Postscript: Russian invasion produces a refugee crisis
A woman on a train bound for Lviv (above) said goodbye to a man in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 3. She was one of the hundreds of thousands of people who had fled to Lviv in far western Ukraine by March 8, according to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy. The city was struggling to feed and house about 200,000 displaced persons, reportedly housing them in hundreds of cultural and educational facilities and religious buildings. Sadoviy issued a statement calling on international humanitarian organizations to help: “We need mobile centers for temporary stay with equipped bathrooms and food outlets. Medical and psychological support, medicines, bulletproof vests, and helmets. Mobile hospitals for children and adults.” He told Reuters that more than 50,000 people per day, mostly women and children, had passed through Lviv on their way west. The United Nations reported on March 8—two weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine—that 2 million refugees overall had fled the country, with children making up half that number.
