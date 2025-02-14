“We anticipate that we will be a much smaller overall… | WORLD
February 14, 2025

“We anticipate that we will be a much smaller overall organization by the end of this fiscal year.”

Photo by Kent Truog for Catholic Relief Services

Catholic Relief Services President and CEO SEAN CALLAHAN, announcing staff cuts in a Feb. 3 email days after the Trump administration announced a funding freeze at USAID. The aid agency had supplied about half of the charity’s $1.5 billion budget.1

1 National Catholic Reporter

