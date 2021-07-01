Facebook Instagram Twitter
Culture & Arts
by Juliana Chan Erikson
Post Date:
July 1, 2021 Issue Date:
July 17, 2021

Wanderers among us

An unconventional documentary spotlights society’s most disconnected members

Magnolia Pictures

Wanderers among us
Comparing illegal migrants to stray dogs might be offensive or enlightening, depending on whom you ask. Director Elizabeth Lo makes a good case for the latter in Stray, an hourlong-plus foreign dog-umentary (available on Amazon Prime) that follows three canines in Turkey over three years.

With cameras at dog-level and no narration, Lo allows Zeytin, Nazar, and Kartal to tell their own story. They endlessly wander the streets of Istanbul, some days wolfing down handouts and getting pats on the head, other days diving into dumpsters and tussling with dangerous wild dog packs. With no one to love them, their only comfort each night is finding a place to sleep where they won’t be chased away. Glue-sniffing teenage Syrian refugees come in and out of the dogs’ lives, but it’s not long before the teens are hounded off the streets, treated no better than the pooches.

In a sense, the film isn’t just about dogs or migrants but humanity’s unwillingness to connect with the disconnected—loners, orphans, foreigners, or singles in a sea of married families. Director Lo helps the viewer see these restless wanderers, both human and canine.

Two problems with this unrated documentary give me pause—a dozen subtitled expletives about dog excrement, and the dog-level cameras that incorporate dog-level attention spans (squirrel!) and nauseatingly swift camera turns.

Juliana Chan Erikson cw
Juliana Chan Erikson Juliana is a correspondent and a member of WORLD's investigative unit, the Caleb Team. She is a World Journalism Institute graduate and earned a master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Juliana resides in the Washington, D.C. metro area with her husband and 3 children.

