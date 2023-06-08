Vital partnership

WORLD’s June 30 fiscal year-end is a holdover from our earliest days, but we like it because it provides a natural end/start date for new projects and strategies.

For us, fiscal year-end is the most significant time of our year. One budget year ends, and a new one begins. As with many businesses and ministries, this past fiscal year has been tough for WORLD. Almost everybody is feeling an economic crunch, exacerbated by inflation. Some nonessentials must go by the wayside.

Through all of that, God has provided sufficiently and in some cases extravagantly. As I reported in the previous issue, God allowed us to tackle many new projects, and we required no ­layoffs or slowdowns to accommodate the ­economic stress.

God’s provision came by way of readers and ­listeners who gave to keep WORLD’s mission moving forward. You did so by subscribing to our products, telling your friends about WORLD, ­giving gift subscriptions to friends and family—and, crucially, by giving charitable contributions.

Ours is a community in which the only truly essential giving is to our local churches. But nonessential doesn’t mean unimportant, and we’re grateful that you have viewed your giving to WORLD as important to you.

It certainly is important to us. Vital is a better word, in that it allows WORLD to live and thrive.

How? Well, it’s safe to say that none of the new initiatives we’ve undertaken in the past year would have happened without your giving.

But it’s bigger than that. Because so little of our revenue comes from advertisers and none of it from government, foundations, or deep-pocketed investors, even the ongoing, long-standing journalistic mission of WORLD relies on your giving. More than 85 percent of our revenue comes from readers, listeners, and viewers.

That’s why, here at the end of our fiscal year, we invite you—urge you, if you find the work of WORLD valuable—to give a charitable contribution to support our work. Your giving is a lifeline, and it’s especially important and beneficial to see your gift before the end of our fiscal year. That determines the scope of our planning for the coming fiscal year.

Please consider giving a gift today at wng.org/donate.