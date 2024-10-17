Un-speedy delivery | WORLD
Offbeat
by John Dawson
Post Date:
October 17, 2024

Un-speedy delivery

Lukpedclub / Getty Images

Tizi Hodson didn’t get the job as a motorcycle stunt rider, but she moved along with her life anyway. The Gedney Hill, U.K., woman received the formal rejection letter in the mail recently—nearly 50 years after she applied. The letter came with an apology from a post office employee explaining that the 1976 letter had been lost behind a drawer. “I always wondered why I never heard back about the job,” Hodson told the BBC. “Now I know why.” Hodson, 70, is too old to pursue stunt riding anymore, but she nevertheless got her fill of adventure working as a snake handler and aerobatic pilot.

