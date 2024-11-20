Tricky tortoise
Even with two months to roam, a pet tortoise didn’t get far. In August, Cherrie Zaidi left her two African spurred tortoises—Phineas and Ferb—outside in her Piedmont, Okla., yard only to discover later that Ferb managed to slip beyond the fence and into the wild. The Zaidi family recruited neighbors to search the area to no avail. But on Oct. 24, Zaidi’s husband spotted what looked like a patch of grass moving just beyond their fence line. It was Ferb, who during nine weeks on the lam had managed to wander only 100 feet away.
