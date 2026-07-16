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Rated PG • Theaters

Family movie franchises have dominated the top spots at the box office for the last few years, so is it any surprise that Pixar, which has been in the doldrums lately, sought to capitalize on the trend by returning to one of Hollywood’s most reliable franchises with Toy Story 5?

The previous four movies enjoyed solid box-office returns, with each installment outperforming its predecessor. Toy Story 4 made more than a billion dollars worldwide in 2019, and Toy Story 5 is currently on track to keep the franchise’s streak alive by surpassing it.

Part of the franchise’s secret to success is that each film tells a variation on the same story with a somewhat different twist, allowing audiences to see something new while indulging in nostalgia. Through Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang, audiences explore the nature of friendship, the fear of change, and the joy of finding one’s purpose. The themes might stay the same, but the narratives each take the story in a slightly different direction.

In this film, the toys are once again living in fear that they’re becoming obsolete and that playtime might be coming to an end. How’s that possible? Bonnie, the little girl who owns them, is only 8.

A new threat called tech has invaded the home, disrupting Bonnie’s creative play. When a tablet computer called Lilypad arrives, life for Bonnie and her toys changes. The glowing screen promises to connect her with her peers and provide endless hours of educational fun. But the toys feel neglected, and they suspect Lilypad doesn’t have Bonnie’s best interests at heart. Sheriff Jessie determines to put a stop to her owner’s reliance on technology.

When things get tough for Jessie, she reaches out to her old pal Woody for advice. He’s eager to return to Bonnie’s bedroom to help set things straight, and as always, the Buzz-and-Woody rivalry plays a prominent role in the story. But even though Woody returns, this movie belongs to Jessie. She’s the one who must struggle with the perennial problem of being a toy that’s left behind—both physically and emotionally. It’s through her eyes that we’re reminded of the transient nature of our human relationships, whether it’s friendship or parenthood. Just like the other Toy Story movies, this one includes the obligatory tear-jerker moment.

Jessie, the vintage cowgirl doll, and Lilypad, the slick new piece of technology, represent different generational outlooks and strategies. Both want the same thing: for Bonnie to make some friends her own age and for her to be happy. But they distrust each other’s motives and methods. While Jessie and the other toys are putting in the hard work at playtime, Lilypad coolly approaches the problem with a swipe and a click.

This movie is about kids and screen time, but we also see a family dealing with peer pressure—both the parents and the child. Seeing Bonnie’s parents wrestle with whether to give her an internet-connected screen will likely resonate with many adults. They don’t necessarily want her to have a Lilypad, but they’re worried she’s being left out because she can’t text with friends.

Pixar’s approach to tech is nuanced, probably because Disney has plenty of tech it wants to sell to our kids. Instead of condemning tech aimed at kids, Toy Story 5 shifts the question to whether it’s helping kids develop the right kinds of friendships.

Parents should note the film is rated PG for some rude humor. I was surprised Pixar stooped to potty jokes, but I will admit they’re more clever than the kind that are in most kids movies.

On the whole, the story and themes of Toy Story 5 are satisfying. But I still wish Toy Story 3 would have been the last installment. It’s my favorite in the series, and it culminates in a perfect bittersweet ending to everything that came before. Moreover, I didn’t need to see Woody walk away from his kid at the end of Toy Story 4, a renunciation of everything he held dear in the first three movies.

But I acknowledge most fans enjoy seeing these familiar characters again, and for folks who want to see them grapple with familiar problems, Pixar will oblige until the money stops flowing—which doesn’t look like it will happen anytime soon. But just because Woody returns, don’t get your hopes up that he’ll stay. He remains an apostate, denying his purpose and once again abandoning his friends and his kid.