Timeline of important dates from Roe to Dobbs
1973
Roe v. Wade decided.
1974
Nellie Gray organizes first national pro-life march.
1976
Hyde Amendment bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortion.
1976
Republican Party adds a pro-life stance to the party platform.
1979
Francis Schaeffer’s Whatever Happened to the Human Race? sparks evangelical Christians’ involvement in pro-life movement.
1979
SCOTUS rules that teenagers do not need parental consent to get an abortion in Bellotti v. Baird.
1980s
Pregnancy help centers and crisis pregnancy centers start opening.
1980
SCOTUS upholds Hyde Amendment in Harris v. McRae.
1983
James McMahon develops dilation and extraction (D&X)—aka partial-birth abortion.
1986
Operation Rescue is founded.
1986
First 3D ultrasound image of a baby.
1990
Guttmacher records record high abortion numbers—1.6 million.
1992
SCOTUS uses new standard of “undue burden” in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
1993
Murder of abortionist Dr. David Gunn.
1994
Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act is passed.
2000
FDA approves mifepristone, which would account for 54 percent of U.S. abortions in 2020.
2000
SCOTUS strikes down Nebraska partial-birth abortion ban in Stenberg v. Carhart.
2003
Partial-Birth Abortion Ban passed by Congress and signed by President George W. Bush.
2004
U.S. district courts in California, New York, and Nebraska rule that the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban is unconstitutional.
2007
SCOTUS upholds Partial-Birth Abortion Ban in Gonzales v. Carhart.
2015
Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooting.
2015
CMP releases Planned Parenthood videos.
2017
Neil Gorsuch confirmed to the Supreme Court.
2018
SCOTUS upholds pro-life center’s First Amendment rights in NIFLA v. Becerra.
2018
Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court.
2020
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court.
