Timeline of important dates from Roe to Dobbs

1973

Roe v. Wade decided.

1974

Nellie Gray organizes first national pro-life march.



Henry Hyde Charles Harrity/AP

1976

Hyde Amendment bars the use of ­federal funds to pay for abortion.



1976

Republican Party adds a pro-life stance to the party platform.

1979

Francis Schaeffer’s Whatever Happened to the Human Race? sparks evangelical Christians’ involvement in pro-life movement.

1979

SCOTUS rules that teenagers do not need parental ­consent to get an abortion in Bellotti v. Baird.

1980s

Pregnancy help centers and crisis pregnancy centers start opening.

1980

SCOTUS upholds Hyde Amendment in Harris v. McRae.

1983

James McMahon develops dilation and extraction (D&X)—aka partial-­birth abortion.



Operation Rescue George Widman/AP

1986

Operation Rescue is founded.

1986

First 3D ultrasound image of a baby.

1990

Guttmacher records record high abortion ­numbers—1.6 million.

1992

SCOTUS uses new standard of “undue burden” in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.



David Gunn Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images

1993

Murder of abortionist Dr. David Gunn.

1994

Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act is passed.

2000

FDA approves mifepristone, which would account for 54 percent of U.S. abortions in 2020.

2000

SCOTUS strikes down Nebraska partial-birth ­abortion ban in Stenberg v. Carhart.

2003

Partial-Birth Abortion Ban passed by Congress and signed by President George W. Bush.

2004

U.S. district courts in California, New York, and Nebraska rule that the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban is unconstitutional.

2007

SCOTUS upholds Partial-Birth Abortion Ban in Gonzales v. Carhart.

2015

Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooting.



Eric Gay/AP

2015



CMP releases Planned Parent­hood videos.

2017

Neil Gorsuch ­confirmed to the Supreme Court.

2018

SCOTUS upholds pro-life center’s First Amendment rights in NIFLA v. Becerra.



Brett Kavanaugh J. Scott Applewhite/AP

2018

Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court.

2020

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court.