“These are the assets of the state of Afghanistan.”
Taliban spokesman ABDUL QAHAR BALKHI, rebuffing Trump’s demand that the Afghan government return roughly $7 billion in military equipment left behind after U.S. forces’ hasty retreat in 2021.1
1 CBS News
