“These are the assets of the state of Afghanistan.” | WORLD
Post Date:
February 14, 2025

Screen grab from X.com

Taliban spokesman ABDUL QAHAR BALKHI, rebuffing Trump’s demand that the Afghan government return roughly $7 billion in military equipment left behind after U.S. forces’ hasty retreat in 2021.1

1 CBS News

