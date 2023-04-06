The turning tide

Steve West is a lawyer and former federal prosecutor who gave up arguing cases nearly five years ago in favor of reporting them. He writes WORLD’s weekly Liberties newsletter, where he tracks cultural battles raging in courts across the country. When Steve started reading about challenges filed against gender clinics (see “Trans on trial” in this issue), he realized they could be a tipping point in the fight against transgender ideology. I asked him what that could look like in the next few years.

I remember feeling pessimistic when the first cases involving bathroom access came up. I thought the transgender lobby juggernaut would ­barrel over all objections. But your story suggests that won’t be the case. Does this signal a shift in ­public opinion on this issue? I believe we’re on the cusp of that shift. Lawsuits may not only bring satisfaction to those suing—in this case, detransitioners—but also educate the public about the dangers of these medical interventions. Public attention, combined with a healthy ­skepticism about medical claims, may turn the tide—particularly as children are involved.

Most of the people you talked to for your story are not Christians. Why is that significant? We expect Christians to be opposed to these interventions because we believe our sex and gender are God-ordained. So when we find truth-tellers who don’t share our beliefs and yet stand with us in opposing these controversial interventions, we attach even greater weight to their testimony. People don’t often speak against their interests unless they strongly believe what they’re saying is true.

The cases you wrote about all deal with medical treatments. Do you think the outcome of those legal challenges will have any effect on other issues related to transgenderism? Yes. Transgender ideology enjoys an exalted place in society at the moment. Elites—whether in media, government, education, or big business—have embraced it. Yet I suspect the general public is doubtful that boys should be in girls’ bathrooms or play on girls’ athletic teams. Many who are opposed are fearful of the consequences of speaking up—whether it’s a Twitter takedown or loss of a job. Opposition will be fierce, yet as many have said, “Courage is contagious.” Seeing people stand up for what is right may turn the tide. We can pray so.

What’s the most surprising thing you discovered in researching this story? I was reminded once again that the world is not divided into us and them. There is a deep divide of eternal significance between Christians and non-Christians, and yet we still share much in common as human beings. One person I interviewed, herself a member of the LGBT community, told me, “Steve, if we were to talk longer, we’d find we had much in common.” I suspect she is right.