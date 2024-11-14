The narrow path

The “just say no” approach to illegal drugs is passé. The new strategy for overcoming addiction involves more drugs (albeit legal) and a concession to lifelong treatment. You can read more about it in “Freedom seekers,” by Addie Offereins and Grace Snell in this issue. Some Christian rehab centers have adopted this new approach, but many are sticking with what the industry calls an “abstinence-based” strategy. I asked Addie how those centers are faring now that their model is no longer favored.

The opioid settlement funds have injected a significant amount of money into drug treatment programs across the country. Are Christian groups getting access to that funding? State and local governments have considerable freedom about how to allocate these funds, so it really depends on whether Christian organizations decide to apply. The first round of settlement funding began trickling down to local com­munities last year. I spoke with some Christian rehabs earlier this year that had decided to apply, but were still cautious—wary of becoming reliant on funding that could change the character of their programs.

Tom Reynolds is the director of ministry at His Way, the Christian residential rehab in Alabama that David Stoner attends. Reynolds said he would have hesitated to accept the funding if it meant swapping his abstinence-based approach for a medically assisted treatment model. But so far his recovery approach has not been an issue, though faith-based programs like His Way get a smaller slice of the settlement pie in the state. Alabama classifies residential, faith-based programs under “Recovery Support,” a category separate from “Treatment.” “Because we’re a faith-based residential recovery program, they basically see everything we do as aftercare,” he told me.

Besides funding, what other challenges do Christian rehab programs face? Recovery is a long and often winding road, and programs committed to an abstinence-based approach don’t always get to witness happy endings. They have significant drop-out rates. And often it takes participants more than one try before they achieve long-lasting sobriety. But these groups know this is par for the course. While they won’t compromise their methods, they eagerly welcome individuals back again.

Tom Reynolds told me His Way’s biggest challenge “is to create more opportunities for people desperate for recovery.” He currently has slots for 50 men but has 104 on a waitlist.

Fatal overdoses dropped off pretty significantly last year. What are you hearing from your sources about that bit of good news? Experts aren’t sure what’s behind the sudden decline. While it’s certainly something to celebrate, addiction researcher Keith Humphreys pointed out that overdoses shouldn’t be the only metric. “We’ve focused almost exclusively on overdoses,” he said. “That viewpoint really obscures what it’s like to love somebody who’s addicted to fentanyl.”