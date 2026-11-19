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Rated PG-13 • Theaters

Sunrise on the Reaping is the second prequel to the original Hunger Games films. Or is it the sequel to the first prequel? Regardless, it serves to fill in the backstory of Katniss Everdeen’s unreliable mentor Haymitch Abernathy, originally played by Woody Harrelson. In this film, set 24 years before The Hunger Games (2012), Haymitch is portrayed by Australian actor Joseph Zada.

The film begins with Haymitch on his 16th birthday, which happens to fall on reaping day—the day on which the ruthless Capitol chooses teenagers from the districts to participate in its annual bloodsport. Haymitch isn’t initially chosen, but when he calls attention to himself, he’s selected for the games. Standing out from the crowd isn’t safe in a totalitarian state.

Haymitch soon finds himself in the Capitol being paraded before the bloodthirsty crowds. He’s from District 12, the poorest of all the districts, so no one expects him to survive long. Of course, this is his story, so survive he does. And he’s initiated into a conspiracy to end the games and overthrow the Capitol.

Judged on its own, Sunrise on the Reaping is a competent enough adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ novel, and most Hunger Games fans will likely find it to be a satisfying addition (conclusion?) to the franchise. Zada evokes sympathy from the audience for Haymitch’s plight, even though his quasi-Southern accent sometimes goes awry. The film also has some gifted actors playing younger versions of characters we saw in the original films. Ralph Fiennes is the venomous President Snow, a role originally played by Donald Sutherland. Jesse Plemmons takes over for the late Philip Seymour Hoffman as Capitol insider Plutarch Heavensbee. Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin portray Effie Trinket and Caesar Flickerman who were played by Elizabeth Banks and Stanley Tucci respectively. And as with other films in the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping uses atmospherics to great effect in conveying the desperation and mania of this dystopian world.

But don’t expect surprises on this trip to Panem. The film sticks to the franchise’s signature themes about the dangers of oppression and violence. It suggests the oppressed might be in some way to blame for their oppression if they don’t stand up against tyranny. It’s the kind of stuff that will resonate with just about anyone because most everyone these days feels like there’s a tyrant from the opposite side of the political spectrum waiting in the wings. Truth be told, I’m starting to tire of this kind of messaging. Did we really need to come back to the same old Hunger Games to hear the same old message in the same way?

I wouldn’t complain if the film had added something worthwhile to the franchise’s lore, but while the story is adequate in and of itself, it’s rather awkward as a prequel. It reveals that a 25-year conspiracy to destroy the games was in place when Katniss comes on the scene, but this revelation doesn’t jibe with the despair Haymitch’s character wallows in when we first glimpse him in the original film. And if some of these folks were invested in overthrowing the Capitol for 25 years, they sure weren’t getting much accomplished.

Moreover, in this prequel Collins has once again forgotten what makes the arena so deadly. The characters talk about it as a machine designed to kill—a machine that can be broken. But that’s only partially true. The real genius of the arena is that it divides participants, encouraging them to kill each other. In this movie, tributes from different districts form alliances, seemingly forgetting that there can be only one winner. And for a franchise based on the concept of teenagers murdering each other, the film is surprisingly tame. Deaths are plenty, but they’re fairly bloodless. And the fight choreography is just a step above pitiful.

In case you haven’t noticed, I’ve had my fill of the Hunger Games.

