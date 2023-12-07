The faces of WORLD

In this final issue of 2023, I thought it would be appropriate to share the all-staff photo from our recent staff retreat. What you see in the picture below are the men and women who have served you this year, the very same men and women whose work your support has made possible.

If you look at the masthead in our print version, you’ll see that it lists the names of all WORLD editorial staff members, some contributors who are not employees, and our board of directors. With the ­limited space we have for a masthead, we simply don’t have room to list most of our noneditorial employees and the student editorial team—although we do include the names of the editorial leads of our student products.

This photo, then, is a rare public look at the dozens of behind-the-scenes staff members who make everything work. We’re ­smiling in the picture, and most of the time we smile even when the photographer isn’t around. We’re happy and grateful to be doing what God has called us to do. Thank you for supporting us this past year.