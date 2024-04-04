➤Prime Video

AMAZON IS COURTING fans of faith-based entertainment with its new series The Baxters. Roma Downey, who is most known for Touched by an Angel, stars in and produces this television adaptation of the book series by bestselling author Karen Kingsbury.

The Baxters follows the lives of Elizabeth (Downey) and John Baxter (Ted McGinley) as well as those of their five grown children. At the center of the drama is Elizabeth and John’s daughter Kari (Ali Cobrin). In front of her family, Kari pretends that everything in her life is going well, but when her college professor husband begins an affair with one of his students, it’s impossible to maintain the façade. Kari’s husband asks for a divorce, and other people tell her to walk away. But Kari takes her vows before God seriously and resolves to fight for her marriage. Her conviction is tested, however, when an old flame walks back into her life.

While Kari’s story dominates much of the narrative, all of the five siblings have their own drama to work through. The Baxters might feature religious themes, but this is one of the soapiest soap operas I’ve ever seen. The music is brooding, and the characters spend their screen time making pretentious proclamations and giving each other meaningful stares. The storylines veer into melodrama, and the resolutions feel too convenient.

Despite the sudsy tone, some Christians will appreciate this television drama that features family prayers and discussions of church life. You shouldn’t expect the characters to express a deep understanding of theology, but it’s nice to see a series grapple with real, albeit exaggerated, problems while portraying faith in a positive light. Three seasons are currently available on Prime Video.