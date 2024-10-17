That’s a bunch of baloney!
Border officials hauled nearly 300 boxes of prescription medication and $7,600 in cash from a car stopped at the Mexican border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Sept. 25. But that was nothing compared with the bologna found in the back of the GMC Yukon. Officers, who had grown suspicious of several suitcases that felt too heavy, also found 40 rolls of Mexican bologna weighing a total of 748 pounds. According to a 2022 Texas Monthly report, contraband Mexican bologna rolls that sell for $10 to $15 in Mexico can be resold in the United States for $80 to $120. Border officials say they seized the medication and the cash but destroyed the lunch meat.
