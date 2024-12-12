Speaking civilly

“Fascists,” Chris Judd said, reading aloud from a poster-board list of stereotypes of Republicans. He was speaking before a group of workshop members, and as if answering an unspoken ­question, he added, “No, we’re not.”

Only two weeks after Election Day, 16 American voters from across the country gathered at the Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church in Philadelphia. The church—the oldest in Pennsylvania—hosts a signed letter from William Penn that hangs in the priest’s office. On this day, temporary signs in the community hall display Abraham Lincoln’s famous quote: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

The Southeast Pennsylvania Alliance of Braver Angels set up this workshop in a meeting space beside the church’s rectory. The national organization, which hosts workshops across the country, says it’s on a mission to “depolarize America” through events that teach political opponents to speak civilly about their differences. While some are skeptical such events can tamp down heightened tensions, attendees in Philadelphia said they found the interaction beneficial.

Judd serves on the Board of Supervisors in a township near Harrisburg, Pa. During the Braver Angels workshop, he was part of the Red team: self-identified Republican or Republican-leaning voters. The first exercise of the day was a 30-minute brainstorming session for each team during which they laid out their responses to common stereotypes about their political leaning.

“I’ve never heard so much talk of fascism before in my life,” Judd said, standing in the ­window-lit hall before two rows of tables. Republicans wore red name tags and sat alter­nating between Democrats in blue name tags. “But we’re pro–rule of law and pro-liberty. The very essence of America’s independence is to be anti-authoritarian.”

Following the rules of the stereotype exercise, Judd went on to describe the “kernel of truth” that he thought contributed to the view that Republicans are fascists. “Well, we have a president-elect who comes across as authoritarian sometimes,” he said. “Or some people in our party want a national abortion ban that would technically be imposing their will on the whole country.”

During the Blue team presentation, spokesman Anthony Holland ran through their own list of stereotypes: “woke, big government, condescending, elitist, baby killers.”

“What is misleading is the assumption that we don’t value life,” Holland said. “We do, but our priority is personal choice. … At the end of the day, the kernel of truth is that at a minimum, abortion does end a potential life.”



Attendees participate in the “fishbowl” exercise. Photo by Carolina Lumetta

These workshops tend to attract the politically moderate, organizer Julianne O’Neil told me. Braver Angels launched in 2016 after the presidential election. Founders David Blankenhorn, Bill Doherty, and David Lapp originally called the group “Better Angels,” referring to a Lincoln quote. A trademark infringement lawsuit prompted the rebrand in 2020.

The group hosts a variety of events: workshops, debates, town halls, and online events. As of last year, Braver Angels reported more than 12,200 members and more than 3,000 events in chapters across the country. Some stand out: At last year’s national convention in Gettysburg, Pa., Francis Collins, former head of the National Institutes of Health, admitted in an on-stage dialogue that COVID-19 lockdowns did not take into consideration Americans living outside of big cities. He called the response from public health officials “a mistake” that had “collateral damage,” such as keeping children out of schools.

But the Red/Blue Workshops are the most popular. Braver Angels requires that participants be evenly matched and the meetings small enough that everyone gets a chance to speak. If there is more interest than there are seats, silent spectators may watch from the sides.

“Today is not about convincing someone of your side,” volunteer moderator Karen Reiner told participants. “It’s about having a civil conversation. I have family members who don’t talk to each other anymore. I think that’s sad for our family and for the country.”

“I’m a bereavement counselor,” said Blue team member Phil. “One of my clients lost her husband. But she grieved more after this election than she did over her husband’s death. That’s profoundly discouraging to me.”



So Phil and 15 others spent four hours on a Saturday afternoon to talk about it. In the “fishbowl” exercise, one team sat in a circle, while the other group sat surrounding them to listen. Each group was asked, “Why do you think your side’s values and policies are good for the country?” and “What are your reservations or concerns about your own side?” Afterward, participants paired off to discuss what they learned about each other.

Some social scientists doubt that Braver Angels actually moves the needle on polarization. In his book Against Civility, Alex Zamalin used the organization to argue that simply being polite during disagreement does not produce social change. “Real political change—especially when it comes to issues of equality, freedom and justice—happens through social movements, happens through folks putting pressure on politicians,” Zamalin wrote.

In Philadelphia, workshop participants said they mostly wanted conversation. When they divided into pairs to compare notes, moderators struggled to bring the group back together to close out the day. Afterward, participants enjoyed hot dogs with the organizers and observers, then stood in front of the red church doors for a group photo.

Attendees said it was the first time they could have a discussion about politics with the other side without fighting. “Part of what we did today was to try to find a way forward,” said Judd. “Because politics isn’t life. Life is what happens in between elections.”