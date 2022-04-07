Sound journalism

If you are a regular listener to WORLD’s daily podcast, The World and Everything in It, you probably already know that we have launched a new podcast called Lawless. If you’re not a regular listener—and you should be—you may have missed it.

Lawless is a serial story in the “true crime” podcast category. The first season is a deep dive into the story of Terri Schiavo, a brain-injured woman who died in 2005 after the court-ordered removal of her feeding tube. To tell the full story, we’re offering 12 weekly episodes, plus a few “bonus content” episodes we expect to toss in along the way.

Lynn Vincent, the reporter who covered the Schiavo case for WORLD back when it was happening, is the host of Lawless. For background, she’ll use a lot of the reporting we did back then, but she and her small team have done an extraordinary amount of new digging into the story as it has unfolded in the years since.

Lynn has added the results of her team’s investigations, new interviews with the people surrounding Schiavo in those days, and 17 years’ worth of perspective on the case.

You can find Lawless wherever you get your podcasts. Once you’ve found it, I invite you to give WORLD’s other podcasts a try:

› The World and Everything in It is a daily news podcast perfect for your morning commute, or morning walk, or morning coffee, or—well, you get the idea. If WORLD Magazine were a daily radio program, it’d sound just like this: It’s broad and deep, serious, and entertaining.

› The Legal Docket podcast explores key Supreme Court cases. Our new season will examine pro-life legislation, the death penalty, Second Amendment rights, the law governing opioid prescriptions, and more. You’ll come away knowing more about how our legal system works, and program hosts Mary Reichard and Jenny Rough make it fun to learn. Legal Docket runs after the Supreme Court adjourns for the summer and before it resumes in October.

› Listening In, our weekly interview podcast, is our longest-running weekly podcast. Host Warren Smith has interesting conversations with interesting people, some of whom are well known and others relatively unknown.

› Our Effective Compassion podcast is wrapping up its third season, in which our team devotes the entire season to new approaches for prison ministry. I think it has been the best season yet of this podcast that looks at what makes compassion ministry work.

The current episode of each of those podcasts, along with archived episodes from those podcasts and others, are on every major podcast platform (and most minor ones), as well as on our website at wng.org/podcasts.