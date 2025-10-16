Ray “Bubba” Sorensen was busy dabbing paint on a giant rock in Greenfield, Iowa, when a young solider pulled off the highway to watch him work. From his perch on the nearby guardrail, the Iraq war veteran told Sorensen the painting had saved his life. The artwork’s patriotic message had given him hope when he was tempted by suicide.

Sorensen never saw the soldier again. But he says that experience is the reason he keeps painting: to serve and honor veterans.

Sorensen first painted a mural on the side of what’s now known as Freedom Rock in 1999. It first depicted soldiers raising the flag at Iwo Jima with the words “Thank you veterans for our freedom.” Every year on Memorial Day, he repaints it with a new message. It has depicted Pearl Harbor, the grave of the unknown soldier, D-Day, and symbols of American pride.

Sorensen has a soft spot for veterans because his uncle served multiple tours in Vietnam. Like many others, he faced rejection and vilification when he returned home. Painting Freedom Rock became one way Sorensen could show his appreciation for his uncle and others.

Sorensen began creating art when he was a kid. He would grab any materials he could find and draw whatever was in front of him. Outside, he drew semi trucks driving by. In church, he drew the cross and the pastor. In class, he got in trouble for doodling.

In addition to art, Sorensen has always had an interest in American history. That passion carried over into adulthood. It sparked his painting career after he watched Saving Private Ryan in 1998 and later his political career as an Iowa state legislator in 2018.

Beyond his artistic talent and historical interest, Sorensen credits God as the inspiration and motivation behind his work.

“The stories I read—especially those of veterans who’ve shown incredible courage—often feel like they have God’s hand in them,” Sorensen said. “My work is my way of honoring that.”

But in 2003, Sorensen decided to stop painting the rock.

But in 2003, Sorensen decided to stop painting the rock.

After five years, he figured people had gotten the gist of his message. He “heard grumblings” that people would rather the rock return to what it was before: a convenient spot for graffiti. So Sorensen decided to move on.

Then he got a phone call from a legion commander in the U.S. Army.

“Are you that guy that paints that rock out there in Iowa?” the commander asked.

“Yes, sir, I am.”

The commander asked why he was going to stop painting, and Sorensen gave his reasons. The commander responded firmly: “Let me tell you why you’re not gonna do that.”

The entire legion then proceeded, one at a time, to make the case for Sorensen to keep painting:

“I bring my family.”

“I count on pictures from my friends in Iowa.”

“You don’t know what this does for veterans.”

“Please continue doing it.”

So he did. In 2013, Sorensen and his wife, Maria, founded Sorensen Studios and the Freedom Rock Tour. He has since painted boulders in all 99 Iowa counties and nine other states. His goal is to paint one in all 50.

Sorensen said the rocks bring something unique to the “veteran memorial world.” While most memorials are somber and reflective, the Freedom Rocks are colorful, with vibrant illustrations.

For example, the 2008 Freedom Rock featured brilliant paintings of U.S. soldiers from the Revolutionary War to modern day. Beside the soldiers, Sorensen wrote: “A soldier in defense of such a cause needs no title; his post is a post of honor, and blessed will be his memory.”

The 2025 mural features V-J Day in Times Square, a re-creation of the famous photograph of a sailor kissing a girl at the end of World War II.

But not everyone likes Sorensen’s work. Some accuse him of making money from dead veterans. Others call his paintings “seventh grade artwork.” One man pulled up in his truck while Sorensen was painting, rolled down the window, and said, “I don’t like what you do here.” Then he drove off.

Sorensen takes the criticism in stride. “If everybody quit the first time somebody said something nasty about them, we wouldn’t do anything in this world.”

And the appreciation from veterans more than makes up for the criticism. Before Vietnam veteran Dennis Beckler died in 2021, he signed his name to the bottom of the Jasper County Freedom Rock in Newton, Iowa. His daughter, Amanda Prevo, said being a part of the memorial gave Beckler the honor and appreciation he didn’t feel when he returned from the war.

“He was touched to see them honoring fellow veterans,” she said.

Sorensen plans to continue his work with a new series he’s calling the Medal of Honor Mural Tour. It will feature concrete panels along Highway 20, illustrating the stories of Medal of Honor recipients.

With all the attention his artwork receives, Sorensen prays that God would not let his core message get lost. “It’s kind of just a big thank-you card. It’s just showing my appreciation for getting to live in a free country. And so I often pray that message is getting through.”

—Claire Perkins and Israel Gole are graduates of the World Journalism Institute