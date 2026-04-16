Revolutionary reporting | WORLD
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Post Date:
April 16, 2026 Issue Date:
May 1, 2026

Revolutionary reporting

Today’s digital news startups traded printing presses for smartphones, but they are fueled by the same grassroots fire that sparked America’s founding

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Below are two stories from our staff on current Revolutionary reporting.

The return of the Patriot press

Amid constant change, high stakes, and elusive truth, Revolutionary-style journalism holds renewed appeal | by Les Sillars

Alabama’s chief muckraker

Bryan Dawson is on a mission to revitalize hard-hitting, local journalism | by Kim Henderson

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