Reopening George Floyd Square

Shortly before sunrise Thursday morning, Minneapolis Public Works employees parked trucks in front of streets near George Floyd Square and got to work. Meanwhile, 39 men in black T-shirts and some in neon safety vests patrolled the nearby intersections, watching for anyone trying to interfere with the city workers’ job: removing concrete barriers that for more than a year cordoned off several city blocks.

Minneapolis originally placed the barriers to keep safe pedestrians who flocked to the site where George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, but they’ve become a source of conflict as demonstrators and nearby residents and business owners have argued over whether to reopen the area. The men in T-shirts and vests are from Agape Movement, a group of former gang members with whom the city contracted to help keep the peace in these neighborhoods. Crime has surged since the city erected blockades.

On a peaceful day, Agape members encourage young men to leave gangs and provide ways to help. Their focus Thursday morning was conflict intervention, hoping no violence ensues from protesters who have vowed not to give back the streets until officials satisfy their list of demands.

Alfonzo Williams, known as “Box,” is a co-founder of Agape and a former gang member. His head was on a swivel Thursday, scanning the square for potential trouble. He periodically raised his walkie-talkie, communicating with other Agape members on lookout at other barricade sites. He told me Agape knew the barricades were coming down Thursday morning, but the city purposefully kept it quiet to avoid ratcheting up emotions.

Men yell at each other in George Floyd Square as Agape Movement members look on. Photo by Sharon Dierberger

The morning progressed peacefully. Marsha Howard, one of the protest leaders, indicated to another protester she wouldn’t call on her 158,000 social media supporters to push back against the streets opening. Just a few weeks ago she’d told me “No justice, no streets,” indicating her group wouldn’t give way until they got all the concessions they wanted from the city.

A graying, long-haired man yelled at the couple hundred people milling around the raised fist sculpture in the center of the square. The man, who was white, led the crowd in chants of “No justice, no streets!” but it petered out after a few refrains. He shouted at a black man who said he’s glad the streets are opening.

Periodically, others shouted reasons the streets shouldn’t open. Agape members quietly approached, letting people speak, but were ready to use crisis intervention techniques if things escalated. Two individuals started yelling at each other. F-bombs flew. Again, Agape members approached, quietly defusing what could have turned violent.

No police were in sight, though sirens blared in the distance. A helicopter hovered overhead. Keith Beyer, whose house sits on a blockaded corner, wondered if some of the public workers actually were plainclothes police. The city workers I asked about that said, “Ask Agape.” And Box said, “We got it under control.” One protester said she wished police would come so a violent confrontation would happen.

Beyer later reported protesters were trying to block his street again. A van sat perpendicular to the road. A table rested on its side. Construction horses and orange mesh fencing partially obstructed the street.

As I walked away from the square at 8 a.m., I heard someone broadcasting loud but calming music: “It’s a long, / A long time coming, / But I know change gonna come. / Yes, it will.”