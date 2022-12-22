Rat wars
BY THE NUMBERS | New York City’s surging rat census has city officials looking for a real Pied Piper
$120,000
The minimum starting salary for New York City’s next director of rodent mitigation, nicknamed the “rat czar” by a city spokesperson. COVID-19 restrictions that spurred prolific outdoor dining led to an increase in street garbage—and also rats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has renewed efforts against the city’s most persistent four-legged foe.
2 million
The number of rats estimated to live in New York City according to an often-cited 2014 study by former Columbia University statistician Jonathan Auerbach.
$32 million
The cost of rat eradication efforts led by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2017. The campaign appears to have had little impact.
60
The number of young a female rat can give birth to within a year under hospitable conditions, according to the University of Michigan’s Museum of Zoology.
