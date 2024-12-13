Quotables Wicker | WORLD
Post Date:
December 13, 2024

Quotables Wicker

“I think that’s probably a good idea.”

Sen. ROGER WICKER, R-Miss., on former Fox News host Pete Hegseth’s pledge to quit drinking alcohol if confirmed as the next secretary of defense. Anonymous former co-workers have accused Hegseth of engaging in unruly behavior while intoxicated.

