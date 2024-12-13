Quotables Warner
“This is the worst telecom hack in United States history.”
U.S. Sen. MARK WARNER, D-Va., on a recently discovered hack of at least eight telecom companies. The attack allegedly enabled the Chinese government to read some Americans’ cellphone text messages and eavesdrop on conversations.1
1ABC News
