Quotables Baddaruddin | WORLD
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Logo
Sound journalism, grounded in facts and Biblical truth | Donate
Magazine

Post Date:
December 13, 2024

Quotables Baddaruddin

Rendering of NASA Voyager I Associated Press

Quotables Baddaruddin
You have {{ remainingArticles }} free {{ counterWords }} remaining. You've read all of your free articles.

Full access isn’t far.

We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.

Get started for as low as $3.99 per month.

Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.

LET'S GO

Already a member? Sign in.

“The probes were never really designed to be operated like this.”

NASA Voyager mission manager KAREEM BADARUDDIN after the space program reestablished contact with the Voyager 1 probe, launched in 1977 on a four-year mission and now still functioning on a trickle of power roughly 15.4 billion miles away.1

1CNN

COMMENT BELOW

Please wait while we load the latest comments...

Comments