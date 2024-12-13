Quotables Baddaruddin
“The probes were never really designed to be operated like this.”
NASA Voyager mission manager KAREEM BADARUDDIN after the space program reestablished contact with the Voyager 1 probe, launched in 1977 on a four-year mission and now still functioning on a trickle of power roughly 15.4 billion miles away.1
1CNN
