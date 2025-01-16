Quotables
“Even Ray Charles can see what’s going on.”
New York City Mayor ERIC ADAMS responding on Jan. 7 to reports that federal investigators had found “additional criminal conduct” that could result in more corruption charges against him. Adams, who dismisses the federal probe as baseless, faces a bribery trial in April.
“Our wish is to become independent one day. But … not to go from being governed by one country to another.”
ERIK JENSEN, the finance minister of Greenland, reacting to incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s aspirations of acquiring the Arctic landmass.1
“I guess the boyfriend wanted to see the girlfriend’s phone, and she wouldn’t let him see.”
JetBlue airline passenger FRED WYNN describing an argument that purportedly led to a man opening a plane’s emergency exit and deploying the emergency slide while the aircraft taxied down a Boston runway Jan. 7. 2
“It’s time to get back to our roots around free expression.”
Facebook co-founder MARK ZUCKERBERG announcing Jan. 7 the social media giant will stop employing third-party fact-checkers for stories shared on its website.
“Christmas trees are not intended to end up in the food chain.”
HÉLÈNE BONTE, a spokeswoman for Belgium’s food agency, warning on Jan. 7 against a suggestion from Ghent city officials that residents turn their used Christmas trees into “delicious spruce needle butter.”3
