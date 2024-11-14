Quotables | WORLD
November 14, 2024

Quotables

“I did a double take on that.”

Judge STACEY JERNIGAN after discovering during a November bankruptcy hearing for restaurant chain TGI Fridays that customers still hold $49.7 million in outstanding gift cards.

