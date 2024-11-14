Quotables
“We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again.”
King WILLEM-ALEXANDER of the Netherlands a day after a Nov. 7 soccer match stoked violence between fans, some of whom called for a “Jew hunt.”
