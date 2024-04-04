Quotables
“He thought, ‘I’m going to die here.’ And even though he can’t swim, he survived.”
MOISÉS DÍAZ, friend and fellow construction worker of Julio Cervantes, who survived the March 26 collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge by crawling out the window of his sinking truck, according to CBS News.
“His story should be here.”
The HEADLINE on the mostly blank front page of The Wall Street Journal on March 29. The day marked one year of Russian authorities’ ongoing detention of Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, 32, on espionage charges that U.S. officials say are fabricated.
“He regrets he made a very bad bet about the likelihood of getting caught.”
U.S. District Judge LEWIS KAPLAN, who sentenced Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison March 28 for stealing $8 billion from customers of the cryptocurrency company FTX. Kaplan said the FTX founder, who pleaded innocent, hadn’t shown remorse.
“I decided that I’m going to double down on betting on the electoral process.”
DAKOTA ADAMS, the eldest son of jailed Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. Adams has disavowed his father’s extremist political beliefs and is running as a pro-gun Democrat for Montana’s Legislature.
