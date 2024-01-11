Quotables
“When I think about my children, it’s hard to imagine we can keep living here.”
TAIYO MATSUSHITA, a resident of an isolated community in western Japan’s Noto Peninsula, which was rocked by a devastating Jan. 1 earthquake and tsunami that killed at least 168 people.
“I’m going to pass out.”
Thirteen-year-old video gamer WILLIS GIBSON’s reaction on Dec. 21 when he became the first known person to beat Tetris on a Nintendo Entertainment System, causing the 1989 game to freeze at level 157. The Oklahoma teen dedicated his accomplishment to his father, who had died the week before.
“Today, it’s a $2 item—tomorrow it’s your vehicle, the next day it’s your home.”
ANTHONY RUSSO, a Florida lawyer who is helping client Cynthia Kelly sue the Hershey Company for $5 million, alleging false advertising because its Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins lack the carved-out face shown on the packaging.
“I wish they would stop tossing us around.”
A Chinese woman surnamed ZHANG who said government officials, worried about China’s aging population, have been sending her text messages encouraging her to have more children, according to The Wall Street Journal. They previously fined her around $10,000 for having a second child in 2014.
