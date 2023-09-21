Quotables
“I was just smiling and thinking to myself, ‘You guys only get a drop of what we get here at the border.’”
“I don’t pray for results. I just ask that I get the strength to give it my all. Whatever happens happens. I’m so blessed in this life.”
Tennis player COCO GAUFF talking about her faith after becoming the youngest woman to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999. Gauff is 19 years old.
“You must not aim too high or be picky about work. The opportunities are fleeting.”
HUANG ZONGMING, president of the Chongqing Metropolitan College of Science and Technology, during a commencement address. China is struggling with high rates of youth unemployment.
U.S. Rep. HENRY CUELLAR, a Democrat whose district includes Laredo, Texas, on complaints from New York City Mayor Eric Adams about an influx of immigrants.
“I never imagined I would take care of so many children with bullet holes in them.”
ANNIE ANDREWS, a South Carolina pediatrician and gun violence prevention researcher. According to government data, 4,752 children died from gun-related injuries in 2021, the deadliest year on record.
