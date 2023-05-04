Quotables
“I am now afraid to be at home.”
“I saw pickup trucks full of dead people, and armed Arab militias were looking at us with angry eyes.”
Aid worker ABDALLALATEIF ELTAYEB, 26, telling the BBC in late April how he was hiding from gunfire in the city of Geneina, Sudan. A war between Sudanese generals has drawn in tribal militias and killed more than 500 people since April 15.
“I would be quite an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that.”
British pop singer ED SHEERAN, speaking before a Manhattan jury during a music copyright trial on April 25 while rebuffing accusations that he copied Marvin Gaye and Ed Townsend’s song “Let’s Get It On.”
VIANEY BALDERAS, 27, speaking to The Washington Post after a neighbor allegedly shot to death five people in her Cleveland, Texas, subdivision. Those killed were neighbors who asked the man to stop firing his gun near their homes.
“If you keep your school, your education a priority and keep God in the mix, then you are definitely going to be successful no matter what you do.”
DENNIS MALIQ BARNES, a 16-year-old Louisiana high school senior who has received more than 170 college acceptance letters and more than $9 million in scholarship offers, according to CNN.
